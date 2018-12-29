Falling down the rabbit hole that is Bandersnatch has turned out to be one of 2018's most unexpected pleasures (especially since it dropped at the tail end of the year). If your head is aching from all of those horrifying endings you've put Stefan through, it's time to relax with every '80s song in Bandersnatch. Well, it might be every song. Truth be told, it's hard to tell if every pathway has been discovered just yet, as each choice leads the movie's intrepid fans to a new twist in the choose your own adventure tale.

Just a little over 24 hours after the Black Mirror movie's release, the amazing team at What's On Netflix have compiled a list of every song in the movie that they've discovered so far. (They even went the extra mile and made a Spotify list of Bandersnatch's classic jams.) Even though every choice you make for video game designer Stefan seems to end in tragedy, there's no denying the guy has excellent taste in music — with an assist from the viewers at home, of course.

If you can't get Bandersnatch out of your head — and who can at this point? — take a break from the panic-inducing Frosties or Sugar Puffs dilemma and let the pure, '80s goodness of the soundtrack wash over you with these nine songs from the movie.

1. "Relax" — Frankie Goes To Hollywood

gabiurki on YouTube

Watch Bandersnatch long enough, and "Relax" will definitely be stuck in your head. Every time you have to start over a snippet of the song plays thanks to Stefan's alarm clock radio, and eventually hearing Frankie Goes to Hollywood tell you to relax when you're faced with life or death decisions begins to feel like a taunt.

2. "Hold Me Now" — Thompson Twins

ThompsonTwinsVEVO on YouTube

One of the first choices you make for poor Stefan is which cassette he should listen to on the bus. If you choose the Thompson Twins, he's treated to the calming tune "Hold Me Now" as he heads to Tuckersoft.

3. "Here Comes The Rain Again" — Eurythmics

EurythmicsVEVO on YouTube

Alternatively, if you choose Stefan's Now music compilation cassette, "Here Comes the Rain Again" by the Eurythmics begins to play.

4. "Too Shy" — Kajagoogoo

Kajagoogoo - Topic on YouTube

Even when you're not responsible for choosing the songs, Bandersnatch breaks out the best '80s tunes around.

5. "Love On A Real Train" — Tangerine Dream

923981 on YouTube

Later on in the story, Stefan and Colin have an interesting night if you choose the right path, and this trippy song makes for the perfect mood music.

6. "Make Plans For Nigel" — XTC

fab70smusic on YouTube

OK, technically this song came out in 1979, but the lyrics couldn't be more appropriate for "Bandersnatch."

7. "O Superman" — Laurie Anderson

Nonesuch Records on YouTube

Unlock one of the film's saddest endings and Black Mirror serves up the weepy "O Superman."

8. "New Life" — Depeche Mode

Elmokorvo on YouTube

This song about new beginnings and hitting the same roadblocks over and over is incredibly relevant to Stefan's story.

9. "Phaedra" — Tangerine Dream

Tangerine Dream - Topic on YouTube

The album Phaedra plays into one of the choices viewers get to make, but the eerily haunting track also plays a role in the film.

As more Bandersnatch secrets are uncovered the movie's soundtrack could expand, but these nine '80s jams will keep you motivated to continue your adventure for now.