At the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award Gala on Thursday night, Amal Clooney gave a speech about her husband, George Clooney, who was being honored at the event. Amal talked about when she and George first started dating, and her speech was so moving it apparently brought her husband to tears. Amal also shared at the gala that she thought she'd "be a spinster" before she met George. Here's what she said at the event:

"I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster. Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat. And very soon it felt like no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else."

The human rights lawyer also shared that not much has changed about their relationship after three years of marriage:

"I couldn't sleep when we were apart, and I am told that I would display a particular grin and head tilt when reading his text messages or the letters he would hide in my bag. Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time. My love, what I have found with you is the great love that I always hoped existed."

Video shared by reporters who were at the gala shows George Clooney in the audience, tearing up at his wife's speech.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amal has talked about her husband before, including in her conversation with Nathan Heller for Vogue's May issue. But Entertainment Tonight points out that the AFI speech marks the first time Amal has given a public speech about her husband and their relationship.

During her moving speech, Amal also praised George for being a great dad to their twins, Ella and Alexander. "Seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life," Amal said. "You fill our home with laughter and happiness, and that's even before the children have worked out that 'Da-da' is actually Batman, a talking fox, and friends with Mary Poppins." If that wasn't sweet enough, she ended the speech by saying that their children will be proud of his achievements when they grow up, too.

George also shared during a red carpet interview with ET at the event that the twins recently celebrated their first birthday. (Apparently, they slept through most of the day, which sounds like the perfect birthday, to be honest.) George also said on the red carpet that the couple's twins are his "greatest achievement."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the May Vogue interview, Amal also talked about what it was like when she and George first started dating. "It felt like the most natural thing in the world," she told the magazine. "Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn't require any weighing or decision-making."

And while Amal was honoring her husband at Thursday's event, it sounds like the actor is just as impressed by his wife's career. "She's the professional, and I'm the amateur," George told Vogue last month. "I get to see someone at the absolute top of their game doing their job better than anybody I've ever seen."

The full gala, including Amal's speech, will air on TNT on June 21, Today noted. You'll be able to see the romantic speech, and George's reaction, on screen — and you should probably keep a few tissues nearby. If George Clooney was teary-eyed during the event, fans probably will be while watching it, too.