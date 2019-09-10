Here is yet another celebrity for you to follow on social media: Amanda Bynes joined Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The 33-year-old returned to the spotlight by alerting her Twitter followers that she's officially an Instagrammer. She tweeted, "Hey guys! I'm on instagram now! Check me out." Bynes also posted a link to her Instagram and her handle is "amandabynesreal."

As for her first Instagram post, the photo shows off Bynes with pink hair and wearing a septum ring. She captioned the image with a kissy face emoji. It's definitely exciting to see the She's the Man actor acquainting herself with Instagram and reestablishing herself on the internet. This post is the first time Bynes has shared anything on social media since June 24.

In June, Bynes graduated from fashion school. She attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles. She shared the major accomplishment on Twitter by sharing a picture in her cap and gown, while she also stood next to an unknown friend. Next to the proud image, Bynes wrote, "FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation."

Bynes isn't one to share a lot or often on social media. Prior to her graduation, she tweeted seven months before on Nov. 26, 2018. Bynes posted about her Paper magazine interview, in which she opened up about retiring from acting and her many hardships over the past few years.

Bynes has been very candid about her struggle with substance abuse and mental health. In 2018, she told Paper magazine about life after retirement, "I just had no purpose in life. I'd been working my whole life and [now] I was doing nothing. I had a lot of time on my hands and I would 'wake and bake' and literally be stoned all day long." She added, "I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me."

Eventually, Bynes got her life back on track. At the time of her chat with Paper magazine, she was four years sober and said her "days of experimenting [with substances] are long over." She admitted, "I'm not sad about it and I don't miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act. When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body."

Now look at Bynes. She's a fashion school graduate. It's unclear exactly what the former Nickelodeon star is up to now or if she's working in the fashion industry. Whatever the case, she appears to be doing well and is opening the door slightly and letting fans into her world.

Based on Bynes' latest Instagram, it seems like she's ready to reenter the spotlight. If so, let's be sure to welcome her with open arms. Social media can be both a positive and negative place. For Bynes' sake and since she has been through quite a lot, try to make sure her time on Instagram is an uplifting one.