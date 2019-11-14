Amazon's 100 Dopest Christmas Gifts

There are two ways to go about buying gifts for Christmas or any holiday. One involves picking up classic items you know people will love (socks, sweaters, soaps — you know, the easy go-to's). The only downside is that those gifts are usually a bit impersonal. Gifting a bottle of wine is similar to handing out gift cards — it's definitely thoughtful, but it feels impersonal. So if you're looking to surprise your loved ones this year, explore your second option and check out all the dope gifts available on Amazon.

You won't find the regular old finds on this: but there's an eclectic variety of items that people of all ages will be excited to receive. There's a coffee mug that stirs itself, which is perfect for even the most casual coffee drinkers. I've even included a small sanitizing device that can get rid of up to 99.99% of bacteria and germs on phones and pieces of jewelry. Also, who can resist a programmable slow cooker? Because I know I can't.

Regardless of whether you're shopping for loved ones, distant family members, a neighbor down the street, or even yourself — there are tons of awesome gifts on Amazon to choose from.

1. The Device That Sanitizes And Charges Your Phone PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer $80 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit all types of smartphones, this sanitizing device not only gets rid of up to 99.99% of bacteria and germs, but it can also work as an external battery so you can charge your phone. You can also use it to sanitize jewelry, coins, or any other small object that fits inside.

2. A Coffee Mug That Stirs Itself So You Don't Have To AZFUNN Self Stirring Coffee Mug $10 | Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is press the button, and this mug will start stirring your coffee, tea, or whatever other beverage you pour inside of it. Each order also comes with a fruit-shaped coaster, and one Amazon reviewer wrote that it "also comes with an airtight lid so you won't have to worry about leakage."

3. The Bluetooth Microphone That's Perfect For Karaoke BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply connect your phone's Bluetooth to this wireless microphone, and you can easily sing karaoke using the downloadable app on your phone. You can also insert a micro SD card and use the tunes from that (instead of Bluetooth) — and the rechargeable battery means you'll never need to buy replacements.

4. A Pair Of Stretchy Yoga Pants Made With Pockets IUGA High-Waisted Yoga Pants $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This pair of high-waisted leggings is made with four-way stretch fabric that's completely squat-proof. They also have pockets where you can easily store your keys, phone, or money. Plus, they're breathable, which means you won't grow overly hot while exercising.

5. The Lamp Filled With Chunks Of Real Himalayan Salt LEVOIT Himalayan Salt Lamp $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it an easy way to set the mood in your home, but this calming USB lamp is filled with chunks of real Himalayan salt. There's a dimmer button that lets you adjust how bright it is, and each order also comes with two extra bulbs.

6. A Strip Light With 16 Different Color Options To Choose From MINGER LED Strip Lights $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Put it underneath your kitchen counters for some chic lighting, or put this LED strip behind your television for a quick backlight. There are 16 different colors that you can choose from using the included remote — and it's backed with adhesive tape, so there are zero tools required for installation.

7. The Adult Coloring Book That Helps Relieve Stress Independently Published Coloring Book $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, you just need a mindless activity to take your mind off whatever's stressing you out — and this coloring book is the perfect choice. There are over 60 fun designs for you to color, and each page is only printed on one side so you don't have to worry about your pens bleeding through.

8. An Essential Oil Diffuser That Shines In 7 Different Colors InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $16 | Amazon See on Amazon With seven different LED colors to choose from, this essential oil diffuser works perfectly as a calming night light. You can even dim the brightness, depending on how dark your room is. The automatic shut-off prevents overheating when the water runs dry, and it can run for up to eight hours when the reservoir is full.

9. The Cubical Toy That Can Help Reduce Anxiety And Stress Fabquality Fidget Cube $10 | Amazon See on Amazon The next time you're feeling out of sorts at the office, try fiddling with this fidget cube to help alleviate some stress. Each side features buttons and switches that you can play with — and every order comes with a protective case. There's even a steel flipping chain included with every purchase.

10. A Phone Stand Made From Super-Durable Aluminum Lamicall Smartphone Stand $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit all types of Androids and iPhones, this smartphone stand sets itself apart from the competition with its super-durable aluminum construction. It has a low center of gravity to prevent it from tipping over, and its hooks are coated with soft rubber to prevent scratches.

11. The Organizer That's Perfect For Underwear, Socks, And More Simple Houseware Closet Organizer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of letting your drawers overflow with socks and underwear, save yourself some space by using this convenient closet organizer with multiple compartments. It's made from non-woven fabric that makes it impervious to mold, and you can also slide it under your bed to save even more space.

12. A Slow Cooker With 7 Different Programmable Functions Instant Pot Programmable Slow Cooker $80 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only can it function as a slow cooker, but this instant pot can also work as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, yogurt maker, or even a simple food warmer. It's large enough that you can cook enough food for about three people, and it's made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

13. The Silicone Shampoo Brush That Stimulates Blood Flow Maxsoft Shampoo Brush $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of scrubbing shampoo into your scalp with your hands, try using this shampoo brush. It's great for stimulating blood flow to your scalp while simultaneously exfoliating your skin, and the soft silicone bristles won't irritate sensitive areas.

14. A Slow Cooker Made With A Tempered Glass Lid Maxi-Matic Elite Gourmet Slow Cooker $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it to make sauces and soups, or use this slow cooker to make delicious dips and puddings for parties. The tempered glass lid makes it easy to see what's inside (without releasing any moisture or steam), and the heat-resistant handles keep your hands safe from accidental burns.

15. The Quilted Comforter That's Filled With Down Alternative Linenspa Quilted Comforter $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Suitable for all seasons, this quilted comforter has a box-stitch design that's always fluffy and inviting. It's hypoallergenic and incredibly soft, thanks to its down alternative filling. You can use it on its own, or you can cover it with a duvet. Choose from seven different color combinations.

16. A White Noise Machine With 20 Different Soothing Sounds AVANTEK White Noise Machine $37 | Amazon See on Amazon If you ever have trouble falling asleep, try using this white noise machine to block out any disruptive sounds. It comes pre-loaded with eight nature sounds, including ocean waves, chirping birds, a crackling campfire, and more. Plus, there are several white noise variations, as well as a variety of different fan sounds.

17. The Aromatherapy Mist Made With Chamomile And Lavender ASUTRA Aromatherapy Mist $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Formulated to be non-toxic as well as eco-friendly, this aromatherapy mist is made with lavender and chamomile to help calm your mind after a stressful day. It's cruelty-free and safe to use around pets — and the added jojoba oil helps rejuvenate your skin.

18. A Pack Of Beauty Sponges That You Can Use Wet Or Dry BEAKEY Beauty Blenders (5-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Use them while they're dry to blend your contour, or use these sponges while they're wet to help blend heavy makeup. They're made without any latex, and the tapered end on each one is great for those delicate areas around your eyes.

19. The Surge Protector With 2 Built-In USB Ports Belkin 3-Outlet USB Surge Protector $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of digging around for a power brick the next time you need to charge something with a USB cable, just plug it into this surge protector. It's made with a swivel plug so you can adjust your wires accordingly — and it's an easy way to add three extra plugs to your current outlet.

20. A Cuticle Oil Formulated With Jojoba And Sweet Almond Oil CND Nail And Cuticle Oil $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do the jojoba and sweet almond oil leave your cuticles feeling soft, but the added vitamin E in this cuticle oil also helps prevent them from cracking. It's safe for daily use, and many Amazon reviewers noted how a little goes a long way.

21. The Facial Spray Made With Rosewater And Green Tea Mario Badescu Facial Spray Duo $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with moisturizing aloe, cucumber, green tea, and rosewater, these facial sprays are easy ways to hydrate your face with just a few spritzes. You can spray them before or after you apply your makeup to give it a smooth finish, and they're absolutely chock-full of nourishing antioxidants.

22. A Wallet That Keeps Your Credit Cards Safe From Electronic Pickpockets Travelambo RFID-Blocking Wallet $10 | Amazon See on Amazon It's possible for electronic pickpockets to access your sensitive credit card information, unless you keep your cards in an RFID-blocking wallet (like this one). The minimalist design makes it easy to fit into your pocket without any bulging, and it's made from 100% genuine leather that's exceptionally durable.

23. The Motorized Tie Rack That Helps You Organize Your Closet Primode Motorized Tie Rack $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of looping your ties onto a hanger, try using this motorized, rotating tie rack to keep your closet organized. The built-in LED light makes it easy to see which tie is where in your dark closet, and it comes with all the screws and hooks you'll need for installation.

24. A Pack Of Korean Face Masks Infused With Vitamin E DERMAL Facial Sheet Masks (16-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon While they're chock-full of collagen and vitamin E, each mask in this facial sheet pack features unique, nourishing ingredients that will help hydrate your skin and address acne (depending on which ones you're using). The package comes with selections like red ginseng, apricot, strawberry, honey grapefruit, and more.

25. The Variety Pack Of Coffee That's Compatible With K-Cup Brewers Crave Coffee Variety Pack (100-Pack) $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're in the mood for a cup of cinnamon, French vanilla, hazelnut, or even caramel, this variety pack of Keurig-compatible coffees has you covered. There are zero added sweeteners in each cup, and many Amazon reviewers have noted how this pack is a "great value" for the price.

26. A Pair Of Smart Plugs That Are Compatible With Alexa Etekcity Smart Plug (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon I actually own these smart plugs, and I can confirm that I feel extra-fancy asking Alexa to turn my lights on whenever I walk through my front door. They're easy to sync with Alexa using the downloadable app, but you can also use them with Google Home. You can even set schedules to turn your devices on or off as needed.

27. The Absorbent Hair Towel Wraps Made With Soft Microfiber Orthland Hair Towel Wraps (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from extra-soft microfiber, these hair towels actually help tame frizz and reduce breakage since they produce less friction than traditional cotton. They also absorb more water than cotton to help your locks dry quickly — and they're easy to use on most types of hair.

28. A Bedside Shelf That Reduces Clutter On Your Nightstand BedShelfie Bedside Shelf $47 | Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is attach the clamp to the edge of your bed, and this shelf immediately becomes a convenient place to keep books, magazines, pens, or anything else that's cluttering up your nightstand. It's able to hold up to 15 pounds, and the clamp is coated with felt to prevent accidental scratches.

29. The Silicone Water Bottle That Collapses Down For Easy Storage Nomader Collapsible Waterbottle $25 | Amazon See on Amazon You could let that empty water bottle take up a ton of space in your bag, or you could use this collapsible water bottle and save yourself some room. The lid is leakproof so that you won't have to worry about accidental spills, and the container is made with BPA-free silicone.

30. A Hydration Backpack That's Extra-Lightweight Vibrelli Hydration Backpack $24 | Amazon See on Amazon It isn't fun being weighed down by a heavy backpack full of water when you're outside, which is why this hydration backpack is designed to be extra-lightweight. Its water bladder is completely BPA-free, and the drinking valve won't drip on you when it's not in use. The bag is available in four different shades.

31. A Clip-On Selfie Light With Bright LED Bulbs Auxiwa Selfie Ring Light $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it rechargeable so you won't have to worry about replacing the batteries, but this selfie ring light also features three different brightness modes: low, medium, and high. It clips to your phone so that your selfies are properly illuminated, but it can also be attached to a laptop for video calls.

32. An Infusion Water Bottle That's Completely Leakproof Savvy Infusion Water Bottle $16 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to flavor your water, try using this leakproof infusion bottle. The cap has a handle so that it's easy to carry around, and it's made from shatterproof plastic. Dice your favorite fruits and place them into the center container before adding water.

33. The Stylish Backpack That's Also Anti-Theft PINCNEL Anti-Theft Backpack $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This backpack is made from high-quality faux leather and durable nylon, and it has an anti-theft zipper in the back that helps keep your items safe while you travel. It's large enough that you can easily fit a laptop or tablet inside (depending on the type you own), and the exterior is also waterproof.

34. An Inflatable Pillow That's Perfect For Camping TREKOLOGY Camping Pillows $16 | Amazon See on Amazon The next time you need a quick pillow to rest on, try using this inflatable one. It's ergonomically-designed to support your neck and back, and it's made with water-resistant fabric. You only need about five breaths to fully inflate it, and the exterior is also slip-resistant. Choose from four colors to buy it in.

35. The Bubbling Clay Mask To Cleanse Your Pores Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $8 | Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is scrub it into your face, and this clay mask will begin to bubble and give your pores a deep, detoxifying cleansing. You can also use it to get rid of blackheads, and you only need to wear it for about five minutes in order to experience the full benefits.

36. A Vertical Garden Planter That Hangs On Your Wall Meiwo Vertical Garden Wall Planter $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've got a blank wall in your home, why not spruce it up with this vertical garden planter? It has seven pockets where you can grow herbs, flowers, and other plants. Plus, it's self-absorbing and breathable to help your plants thrive. One person wrote, "This is great for growing herbs and small plants when you’re strapped for space."

37. The Kit That Lets You Grow Your Own Avocado Tree AvoSeedo Avocado Tree Growing Kit $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Avocados are usually pretty expensive, so why not grow your own using this avocado tree kit? There's no gardening skills required, since all you have to do is change the water in the reservoir every two weeks after placing a pit inside. It works as a great housewarming gift for your avocado-loving pals.

38. A Portable Charger That Powers Both iPhones And Androids Jackery Portable Charger $33 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you have an iPhone or an Android — this portable charger has a micro USB and a lightning cable built into it. It's designed to charge your devices "twice as fast" as competing external batteries, and it's tiny enough to fit in your pocket while you're on-the-go.

39. The Memory Foam Pillow That Helps Alleviate Lower Back Pain AERIS Knee Pillow For Side Sleepers $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it help alleviate lower back pain, but this memory foam pillow is also great for keeping your hips and spine properly aligned while you sleep. It's specially designed to fit between your legs while you relax sideways — and its case can unzip for easy washes.

40. A Weighted Blanket That's Filled With Glass Beads YnM Weighted Blanket $65 | Amazon See on Amazon This weighted blanket can be used alone, or it can be stuffed into a duvet cover. It's made with breathable cotton, so you won't get too warm while you sleep — and it's filled with non-toxic glass beads. The blanket comes in various colors and weights, so pick one that's best for you.

41. A Pair Of Head Massagers That Feel Really Good Body Back Scalp Massager (2-Pack) $5 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have an itchy head (or you just need a way to relax after a long day), try using this scalp massager. The product's 12 stainless steel arms are tipped with rubber, and they come together with in smooth handle. Gently use the device around your noggin to stimulate blood circulation within your scalp.

42. The Soft Headband With Built-In Headphones CozyPhones Sleep Headphones $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Trying to sleep while wearing headphones can be uncomfortable — but these sleeping headphones are built into a soft headband that fits snug around your head. Unlike earbuds, these headphones won't leave your ears feeling sore after resting on them (thanks to their flattened structure). You can even wash the band if it gets dirty.

43. An Electric Wine Bottle Opener That's Really Easy To Use Secura Electrical Wine Bottle Opener $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only can it open up to 30 wine bottles in one charge, but this electric wine bottle opener is also made from rust-resistant stainless steel that looks great in any kitchen. The one-step device has features a blue LED light that gives it an ultra-chic feel, and it even comes with a bonus foil cutter.

44. The Remote Control That Lets You Snap Photos From Afar CAMKIX Camera Remote Control $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of trying to beat the timer on your phone, just use this camera remote control so you can easily snap photos from a distance. It uses Bluetooth connection to function, and it's designed to work from up to 30 feet away. You can also use it to take videos.

45. An Trunk Organizer With Adjustable Dividers Starling's Car Trunk Organizer $30 | Amazon See on Amazon It's easy for your trunk to become messy, but it's even easier to use this trunk organizer to keep it neat. The unit is made with strong polyester and boasts a waterproof, non-slip bottom. Plus, the dividers inside can be re-arranged to suit your needs — and the rim is lined with pockets.

46. The Hair Towel Made From Absorbent Microfiber DuraComfort Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it feel incredibly soft against your skin, but this microfiber hair towel also absorbs more water than regular cotton to help your hair dry faster. It's designed to work on all hair types and lengths, and customers have given it a 4.4-star rating. One person wrote, "This the best head towel I have ever had. It is absorbent but dries fast."

47. A Pack Of Motion-Sensing Lights That You Can Stick Anywhere Vont Motion Sensor Light (3-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is peel off the adhesive backing, and you can easily install these motion-detecting lights practically anywhere without any tools. They automatically turn off after about 30 seconds of no movement, and they're powered by three batteries.

48. The Tool That Prevents Your Cables From Getting Tangled Nite Ize Cord Supervisor $3 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of untangling your headphone cables, try keeping them wrapped around this cord holder. You can easily attach it to your shirt or backpack using the included clip, whether you're listening to music or not. Many Amazon reviewers have noted how it's "easy to use."

49. A Quality Gua Sha Set Made With Real Jade Stones ATAHANA Gua Sha Set $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with real jade stones, this gua sha set is an easy way to help stimulate blood circulation within your complexion. The roller is a great way to combat tired, puffy eyes — but it can also be used on other parts of your face for cool relief. One customer wrote, "This product is exceptional quality, and the packaging is so thoughtful!"

50. The Waterproof Phone Mount That Attaches To Your Bike's Handlebars Wallfire Bicycle Phone Mount $14 | Amazon See on Amazon The next time you're following your GPS while biking, use this phone mount to secure your device onto your handlebars. Not only is this mount waterproof, but it's also designed to work with various Androids and iPhones. Strap it on with the included Velcro and start rolling.

51. A Tea Infuser Set That Lets You Brew Loose Leaves Chefast Tea Infuser Set $16 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever wanted to make your own customized tea blend, try using this tea infuser set. The infusers included are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and their fine mesh structure helps prevent any loose tea from making its way into your final cup. The set even comes with a spoon that can clip your tea bag back together.

52. A Water Bottle With A Built-In Misting Nozzle O2COOL Mist 'N Sip Water Bottle $12 | Amazon See on Amazon The next time you're feeling warm, cool down using this water bottle. It has a leakproof top that prevents accidental spills, but there's also a built-in misting nozzle that you can use to give your face a quick spritz. It's available in three colors: green, purple, and raspberry.

53. The Weather-Resistant Bag That Attaches To Your Bicycle Aduro Bike Storage Bag $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This storage bag is large enough to fit your keys, smartphone, wallet, bike lock, and even a small bike pump — but it's also water- and weather-resistant. The adjustable Velcro straps can fit a variety of bikes, and it has a slim profile to reduce wind resistance.

54. A Bluetooth Speaker That Also Tunes Into The Radio iFox Creations Bluetooth Speaker $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Clip it to your backpack while hiking, or use this Bluetooth speaker during a day at the beach. The wireless device can run for up to six hours when fully charged, and it even lets you tune into FM radio if you get tired of your playlists.

55. The Magnetic Wristband That Holds Onto Nails, Bits, And More ZhuoLang Magnetic Wristband $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with six super-strong magnets on the inside, this wristband lets you attach nails, bits, screws, and other small metal items so that they're always within reach. One size is designed to fit most people, and it's a great gift for any avid builder.

56. An Inflatable Foot Rest That's Great For Traveling HOMCA Inflatable Travel Foot Rest Pillow $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Go ahead and relax with this soft foot rest during your next long trip. You can easily inflate the unit with your own breath — and since it's inflatable, it's easy to travel with. Plus, the air valve is leakproof, and it comes with its own case for easy transportation.

57. The Mini Fan That Clips Onto Your Desk To Keep You Cool SkyGenius Mini Desk Fan $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This this miniature desk fan is able to operate for up to six hours when it's fully powered — and it's an easy way to keep cool (no matter how hot your office is). The battery is rechargeable, so you won't have to buy replacements. You can clip it to practically anything, including your desk, stroller, laptop, car seat, and more.

58. A Retractable Lint Roller That's Subtle And Discrete Flint Retractable Lint Roller $10 | Amazon See on Amazon You could lug a bulky lint roller around with you, or you could keep this subtle, retractable lint roller in your bag for the next time you find a few stray fuzzies. Each roller comes with 30 sticky sheets that attract pet hair, dust, and more. Plus, those sheets are made with 100% recycled paper — and they're replaceable.

59. The Calming Candle Holder Made From Real Himalayan Salt Himalayan Glow Candle Holder $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from real salt carved from the Himalayan mountains, this tea light candle holder is an easy way to set a romantic mood in your home — whether you have a candle inside of it or not. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I love these! I've given them as gifts and saved a few for myself."

60. A Pack Of Foot Peels Made With Peach Kernel And Aloe Vera Plantifique Exfoliating Foot Peel $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with peach kernel, hydrating aloe vera, and more, this foot peel is an easy way to exfoliate the rough skin from your feet. One pack comes with two peels that you can wear like booties — and after about one week, your cracked heels should shed to reveal a soft, smooth surface.

61. The Rubber Massage Ball To Help Relieve Sore Muscles Master Of Muscle Deep Tissue Massage Ball $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you have plantar fasciitis, lower back pain, or soreness elsewhere, this massage ball will help. It's made from solid rubber that reaches deep into your muscles to soothe away pain. The durable spikes won't collapse while you use the product, and it's an easy way to help stimulate blood flow.

62. A Water Bottle With Markings That Remind You To Stay Hydrated Green Sequoia Water Bottle $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have a tendency to forget to drink water throughout the day, try using this leakproof water bottle. There are markings along the side that remind you to take a few gulps every hour — and each order comes with a recipe booklet to help you with delicious fruit infusions.

63. The Gloves That Have LED Flashlights Built Into Them ThxToms LED Flashlights Gloves $15 | Amazon See on Amazon These flashlight gloves are made with lightweight, flexible fabric that won't impede your dexterity — and they come with bright LED lights in each finger. One size is designed to fit most, and they can be used for fishing, DIY projects, camping, and more.

64. A Notebook That's Completely Weatherproof Rite In The Rain Weatherproof Side-Spiral Notebook $16 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of your notes being washed away in the rain, try switching to this weatherproof notebook. The pages won't get mushy if they're wet, and the spiral binding won't bend. The outer cover is also waterproof, and it comes in four shades: black, green, tan, and yellow.

65. The Blender That Comes With A Bonus Whisk Attachment BELLA Handheld Immersion Blender $20 | Amazon See on Amazon You could keep tiring your arms out while mixing everything by hand, or you could use this immersion blender instead. Each order comes with a bonus whisk attachment that's great for egg whites, batter, and more — and there are two mixing speeds to choose from: high or low.

66. A Convenient Multitool That Fits Right On Your Keychain Keyport Keychain Multitool $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with rust-resistant stainless steel, this multitool combines 10 tools into one. You'll get a box cutter, a screwdriver, a bottle opener, a wrench, and more. It's TSA-friendly, so you won't have to worry about taking it off your keychain when you go through security. Plus, there are even measurement markings along its side so you can use it as a ruler.

67. These Socks That Look Like Delicious Slices Of Pizza Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks Box (4-Pair Pack) $26 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you like pineapple, pepperoni, or arugula on your pizza — this fun box of socks is designed to resemble toppings that tons of people can enjoy. They're made with 80% breathable cotton, and four pairs come in one pizza box — I mean, sock box.

68. A Device That Cooks Two Breakfast Sandwiches At The Same Time Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $40 | Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is load it up with your favorite fresh ingredients, and this breakfast sandwich maker will cook you a delicious meal in just five minutes. The heating plates are removable, so it's easy to clean. Plus, each order comes with a delicious recipe book to help get you started.

69. The Coffee Grinder Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder $24 | Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer your coffee grounds to be extra-fresh, why not use this manual coffee grinder the next time you're in the mood for a cup of joe? You can adjust the coarseness depending on how fine you prefer your grounds, and it's made from high-quality stainless steel that's resistant to rust.

70. This Phone Mount That You Can Place Anywhere In Your Car Vansky 3-in-1 Universal Cell Phone Holder $80 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your phone secure while using the GPS with this cell phone mount package. It comes with three different attachments that let you place your device onto your windshield, air vent, or dashboard. The holder itself can rotate 360 degrees, and it uses suction to stay in place.

71. The Kit That Has Everything You Need To Make Your Car Look Brand New Armor All Complete Car Care Kit $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This car care kit comes with everything you need to get your vehicle looking almost as good as new. Each order comes with an upholstery protectant spray, tire foam, glass wipes, and wax that leaves the paint looking shiny. Plus, many Amazon reviewers have noted how this is set is going for a "great price."

72. A Himalayan Salt Lamp Made With A Corrosion-Resistant Basket Himalayan Glow Pillar Basket Lamp $11 | Amazon See on Amazon It's a bummer when your lamps grow rusty over time — but the chic basket surrounding this Himalayan salt lamp is designed to be corrosion-resistant. Each order comes with an included bulb, and there's a built-in dimmer switch so you can choose how bright it is while you relax at home.

73. The Elastic Bands That Won't Leave Crimps In Your Hair Invisibobble Rubber Hair Bands $8 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you have thick, curly, straight, or thin hair — this invisible hair tie can keep your ponytail secure without leaving any crimps. The transparent design means it seamlessly blends in with your hair, but you can choose from four other colors.

74. A Water Bottle That Keeps Drinks Cold For Up To 36 Hours The Coldest Water Bottle Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only can it keep cold drinks chilled for up to 36 hours, but this vacuum-insulated water bottle can also keep hot drinks toasty for up to 13 hours. It's made from BPA-free, food-grade stainless steel that's resistant to rust, and the mouth is wide so that it's easy to fill up with ice cubes.

75. The Electric Kettle That's Made Extra Safety Features COSORI Electric Kettle $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Most kettles might overheat once the water runs dry — but this electric kettle is made with boil-dry protection that automatically shuts it off once the reservoir is empty. It's able to heat up water in just seven minutes, and the filter is made from a combination of stainless steel and BPA-free plastic.

76. A Face Mask Made With Nourishing Gold And Vitamin E Elixir Premium Lab Gold Collagen Face Mask $16 | Amazon See on Amazon While the collagen in this face mask is a great way to help even your skin tone, the added gold takes it one step further by minimizing the appearance of pores. There's also vitamin E that leaves your skin feeling extra-moisturized, and one size is designed to fit all.

77. The Eyeliner Stamp That Gives You Winged Tips LA PURE Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Creating perfectly-winged eyeliner can be difficult, which is why these eyeliner pens come with winged stamps on the ends so you can get evenly-sized wings (without the hassle of drawing them yourself). The formula is smudge-proof as well as water-resistant — and with a 4.5-star rating, it's worth adding to your makeup bag.

78. A Kit That Turns Any Mirror Into A Hollywood-Style Vanity Chende Vanity Mirror LED Lights Kit $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with super-bright LED lights, this kit comes with 10 bulbs that you can easily use to turn any mirror into a Hollywood-inspired vanity. The bulbs have adhesive backings that let you easily stick them to your mirror — and they're also dimmable, so you can adjust how bright they are.

79. The Tape Measure With A Convenient Digital Display eTape16 Digital Tape Measure $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its extra-large digital display, this tape measure gives you the most accurate reading possible so that you're not left guesstimating from small measurement markings. It's able to save up to two measurements at a time — and it's even weather-resistant, so you can use it outdoors.

80. A Pair Of Blue-Light Blocking Glasses That Comes In Different Strengths Eyekepper Computer Reading Glasses $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These reading glasses are designed to block blue lights emitted from computer screens so your eyes remain unscathed. Their frames are made from durable plastic, and you can choose from over 20 different styles and colors. You can even pick which prescription works best for you, based off the provided chart.

81. The Reusable Straws Made From Stainless Steel YIHONG Reusable Straws (8-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon As someone who doesn't like drinking straight from the glass while dining at restaurants, a pack of reusable straws like these ones are a must-have. These FDA-approved straws are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and each order comes with two cleaning brushes and a carrying pouch. They're also safe to clean in the dishwasher.

82. A Flat Cosmetics Pouch That Closes Up Like A Bag Lay-N-Go Cosmetic Bag $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from water-repellent nylon, this cosmetic bag is designed with a lip around the edge that keeps your workstation together. That lip holds a drawstring that can be used to turn the flat surface into a portable makeup bag. It's even machine-washable for easy cleaning.

83. The Mug Warmer With Three Different Temperature Settings VOBAGA Mug Warmer $22 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of your mug of coffee growing cold while you sip, try using this mug warmer to keep it nice and hot. The device features three different temperature settings so you can choose how hot your beverage is, and the automatic shut-off prevents any accidental overheating.

84. A Portable Bluetooth Speaker That's Also Waterproof VicTsing Portable Bluetooth Speaker $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Use the suction cup on the back to attach it to your shower wall, or take this waterproof Bluetooth speaker to the beach for a day at the ocean. It's able to play up to six hours of music when fully charged, and it can remain connected to any Bluetooth-enabled device from up to 33 feet away.

85. The Coffee Presser That Makes 3 In 1 Minute AeroPress Coffee And Espresso Maker $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of finding grit and grounds in your cup of joe, try switching over to this coffee-and-espresso maker. The micro-filter prevents any grounds from leaking into your beverage, and it's able to make up to three cups of coffee or espresso in about one minute.

86. A Flash Drive That Can Hold Thousands Of Photos Picture Keeper 8GB Flash Drive $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Compatible with both Macs and PCs, this flash drive is large enough that it can hold up to 8 gigabytes of data — that's thousands of photos, or even several videos. Unlike other flash drives, this one comes with software that automatically transfers your photos for you. There's even an option to sign up for free backup reminders so you don't forget.

87. The Beloved Echo Dot With Over 50,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon Echo Dot $50 | Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is sync it with your smart devices, and the Amazon Echo Dot will let you control them using voice commands. You can have the Echo Dot read the news, play music, check the weather, set alarms, or even answer basic questions. Plus, its compact size makes it great for cramped spaces.

88. An Essential Oil Diffuser That's Compatible With Amazon Echo ASAKUKI Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This essential oil diffuser can easily be programmed using Amazon Echo so you can operate it using your voice. You can even set schedules for when it should turn on and off — and the water reservoir is extra-large to help it run through the night. Since it's also a humidifier, it's an easy way to add moisture to dry air.

89. The Cocktail Kit That Makes 6 Delicious Old Fashioned Drinks The Cocktail Box Co. Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of gathering all the necessary ingredients to make an old fashioned, just use this simple cocktail kit. There's enough ingredients inside to help you make up to six cocktails. More specifically, each order comes with cane sugar, orange zest, flavored bitters, a muddler spoon, cocktail picks, and linen coaster.

90. A Turntable That Plays Vinyl Records And Songs From Bluetooth Victrola Bluetooth Turntable Speakers $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this stylish turntable play vinyl records, but it also has a built-in Bluetooth function so you can also stream tunes directly from your smartphone. There's a handle on the exterior that makes it easy to transport, and there's even an aux cable input in case your device doesn't support Bluetooth.

91. The Scented Candles Made With Eco-Friendly Soy Wax AIMASI Scented Candles (4-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon The candles in this gift set are made with eco-friendly soy wax that's biodegradable. They're able to burn for up to 15 hours each, and the set comes with four fragrances: jasmine, lilac, lotus, and white gardenia. You can also opt for a citronella set for candlelit nights outside.

92. These Clip-On Lenses For Your Smartphone Camera Bostionye Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with industrial-grade aluminum, this smartphone camera lens kit comes with eight different clip-on lenses including telephoto, wide-angle, macro, fisheye, kaleidoscope, and more. It's great for capturing images in nature or during sports games — and it also comes with a carrying case.

93. The Miniature Polaroid Camera With A Built-In Selfie Mirror Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera $54 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it automatically detect the optimal setting when taking pictures in bright light, but this miniature instant camera also has a selfie mirror next to the lens so you can easily see what your photo might look like. It runs on batteries, and it comes in seven bold colors.

94. A Waffle Maker With 5 Different Browning Settings Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with non-stick cooking plates that make it easy to pop your waffles out once they've finished cooking, this BPA-free waffle maker has five different browning settings so you can choose how toasty they get. The outside is made with rust-resistant stainless steel, and it stands upright for easy storage.

95. The Hair-Drying Brush That Helps With Extra Volume Magnifeko Hair Dryer Brush $43 | Amazon See on Amazon For more volume while you're styling, try using this hair dryer that's shaped like a round brush. The ceramic and tourmaline coating helps reduce frizz while infusing shine — and there are multiple heat settings to choose from that are suitable for a variety of hair types. Buy it in rose gold or black and silver.

96. A Popular Bath Bomb Gift Set That Helps Moisturize Dry Skin LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set $27 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're trying to relax after a long day (or if you're trying to moisturize your skin), search no further than this bath bomb gift set. Each order comes with 12 hydrating bath bombs of different scents that won't stain your tub — and they'll even arrive already wrapped.

97. The Whiskey Decanter That Looks Sleek On Any Bar Godinger Whiskey Decanter Globe Set $52 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're an avid whiskey drinker or if you're just trying to find a new piece of decor for your bar — this globe whiskey decanter set fits the bill. Each order comes with one decanter and two old-fashioned whiskey glasses, and the base is made with mahogany-stained material.

98. A Charging Station That Comes With The Charging Cables Hercules Tuff Charging Station $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only can it help you organize your devices on any tabletop, but this charging station also comes with six charging cables made for various electronics. The provided dividers will keep in everything in place, whether you're powering your camera, phone, or watch.

99. The Keychains That Let You Bring Sriracha Everywhere Sriracha2Go Mini Keychain (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for anyone who loves Sriracha, these keychains let you keep the spicy condiment with you at all times. They're TSA-friendly as well as BPA-free, and the carabiner clip easily attaches to practically any keychain, purse, or backpack. Just fill them up and spice your snacks on-the-go.