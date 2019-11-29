If you're searching for the best deals on the best products, look no further than Amazon's 2019 Black Friday sale. The online retailer is selling thousands of Amazon items at massive discounts — so that you can nab a new tablet, TV, or appliance at a great price. The best Black Friday deals on Amazon are all online, which means you don't even need to leave the house to score big.

Whether you're shopping for holiday gifts or just treating yourself, all's fair in love and sales — so take advantage of the great deals while you still can!

50% Off The Fire TV Stick With Alexa Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $49.99 $24.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can access all your favorite television, including thousands of shows and movies via Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. It can also be controlled by your voice via Alexa technology, using the microphone button located on the included remote.

56% Off This Echo Dot With Over 70,000 Reviews Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa (3rd Gen) $49.99 $22 | Amazon See On Amazon For less than $25, you can turn your home into a smart home with the Echo Dot. This compact smart speaker with Alexa technology lets you play music, make a call, or ask questions with just your voice. Connect it to other smart devices like plugs and doorbells to control the lights, see who's at the door, and much, much more. There are four colors to choose from including plum and heather gray, as well as a further discount if you buy three.

50% Off This All-In-One Espresso Machine Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, Chrome $249.95 $124.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular combination espresso maker and aeroccino can whip up lattes, cappuccinos, and plain espresso. How it works: Use the Nespresso machine to brew espresso to one of five different sizes, and simultaneously froth milk using the aeroccino. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers rave about how easy this coffee maker is to use and how great the end result tastes.

52% This Smart Doorbell & Alexa Echo System Ring Video Doorbell 2 With Echo Show 5 $288.99 $139 | Amazon See On Amazon In this smart home set, you get both a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5, so you can quickly know when someone has pressed the doorbell or even if there's just motion detected outside your door whether you're at home or you're out. There's two-way talk so you can easily chat with guests or delivery messengers, and you can even link it with other Alexa devices, too.

50% Off This 23andMe DNA Test 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test $199 $99 | Amazon See On Amazon With one saliva sample, you can gain access to a full report on your ancestry, information on your DNA, as well as connect with long lost relatives. This upgraded version of the 23andMe's famous DNA test includes wellness reports, health predisposition reports, and ancestry reports.

38% Off Amazon's Best-Selling Tablet Fire HD 8 Tablet $79.99 $49.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This 8-inch tablet comes with a vibrant high-definition screen and 16 gigabytes of storage, with an option to double the storage space. Cameras in the front and back make it easy to chat on, and it has up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

40% Off These Detoxifying Charcoal Face Wipes Yes To Tomatoes Clear Skin Detoxifying Charcoal Facial Wipes $11.98 $7.18 | Amazon See On Amazon Safe for all skin types, these popular facial wipes utilize charcoal in their formula to detoxify and clarify your skin. For a super affordable price, this two-pack comes with 60 wipes in total, so you'll have enough to last you months of daily use.

61% Off This Heavy-Duty Sewing Machine Singer Heavy Duty 4432 Sewing Machine $399.99 $155 | Amazon See On Amazon This heavy-duty sewing machine comes with an automatic needle threader and can accommodate 32 different types of stitching. It also has a built-in stitch reverser in case you make any mistakes, and comes with a two-year warranty.

30% Off This 13-Inch MacBook Air Apple MacBook Air (13-Inch) $999 $699 | Amazon See On Amazon On sale for Black Friday, this classic 13-inch MacBook Air laptop is lightweight yet powerful. It has an LED, backlit widescreen display and weighs in at just under 3 pounds (2.96 pounds, to be exact). You'll get up to 12 hours wireless web battery life and 8 gigabytes of storage space.

33% Off The All-New Kindle E-Reader All-New Kindle With a Built-in Front Light $90 $60 | Amazon See On Amazon The new-and-improved Kindle is here, and it now has a built-in front light that you can adjust to the brightness level you prefer. Even better? During Black Friday, this Kindle comes with a $5 credit toward your first e-book.

50% Off This Fire TV Stick For Under $20 Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote $39.99 $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Watch your favorite streaming television, store your favorite apps, games, and photos, and browse the Internet with the Fire TV Stick that also connects to Alexa to control your remote with your voice. You can get it for under $20 while Black Friday lasts.

29% Off A Powerful Steam Mop Safe For Hardwood Floors Bissell PowerEdge Lift Off Hard Wood Floor Cleaner $69.99 $49.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this two-in-one steam mop safe for hardwood floors, but it also uses hot water and a microfiber pad to lift up set-in stains and grime from the surface of your floors. It even comes with a bristle scrub brush you can use on your countertops, tabletops, and other household surfaces.

29% Off This Cult-Favorite Instant Pot Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker $140 $99 | Amazon See On Amazon This cult-favorite cooking appliance can be used for seven different functions, including as a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, or even as a yogurt maker. At the push of a button, you can set the digital display to any of the pre-programmed settings to create everything from soup, to chicken, to chili.

26% Off This Robotic Vacuum That Can Clean Your Whole Home iRobot 675 Roomba $269 $199 | Amazon See On Amazon With sensors that can navigate around the furniture in your home, the iRobot 675 can clean your home without any of the work. Not only can it be controlled with your phone or voice assistant, it automatically docks itself to re-charge when it finishes your floor plan. Get it majorly discounted for Black Friday.

20% Off This Sous Vide Precision Cooker Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker $99 $79 | Amazon See On Amazon Without having to get your hands dirty, this sous vide precision cooker can consistently cook veggies and meat. Attach it to your favorite stock pot and control it from an app on your phone, so you can cook your favorite restaurant-quality dishes even if you need to step out of the kitchen.