Amazon's Best Black Friday Deals Happening Right Now

For shopping enthusiasts, myself included, Black Friday is one of the most highly anticipated days of the year. However, instead of making us wait for that glorious day to arrive, Amazon has already released a bunch of spectacular Black Friday deals that are live right now. Yes, I repeat: right now. And guess what? Some of these items are over 40% off.

So, shop at your own convenience, even if that means sitting back, relaxing, and browsing in your holiday pajamas. Now's the perfect time to get your seasonal shopping done or snag an early gift to treat yourself. When the deals are this great, it's totally understandable to do both.

Read on for the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon right now.