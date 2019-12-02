Amazon's Best Cyber Monday Deals

When Black Friday deals have come and gone, there's still one day left to get the best prices on all your holiday shopping: Cyber Monday. In 2019, Amazon is the place to be on Cyber Monday, with killer sale prices on everything from laptops to fashion items. The best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon will save you a ton of money, and best of all, it's a convenient way to buy what you need — you can shop online, and your purchases will be delivered right to your door. Make sure you nab your favorite items before they sell out.

44% Off An iPhone Memory Dive USB Drive 128GB USB 3.0 Memory Stick for iPhone $60 $33.68 | Amazon See On Amazon This handy flash drive can connect to all your electronics, including your computer, phone, and tablet. That makes it a breeze to move files, music, and photos and video from one device to the next, or to store them safely on this data-encrypted memory stick. Get it for more than half off for Cyber Monday.

28% Off This Fiber Lash Mascara Natural 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara $24.90 $17.98 | Amazon See On Amazon This volumizing silk fiber lash mascara is waterproof and long-lasting, so you don't have to worry about reapplying throughout the day. Not only is it hypoallergenic, but it also won't flake, smudge, or dry out. Get it seriously on sale while Cyber Monday lasts.

52% Off The Ring Video Doorbell 2 With Echo Show 5 Ring Video Doorbell 2 With Echo Show 5 $288.99 $139 | Amazon See On Amazon This Alexa-friendly set with both a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 lets you easily know when someone has pressed the doorbell or even if there's just motion detected outside your door whether you're at home or from your phone when you're out. There's two-way talk to you can chat with visitors, and it's compatible with other Alexa devices, too.

44% Off The New Echo Show With A Smart Display Echo Show 5 – Compact Smart Display With Alexa $89.99 $49.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Perhaps the most exciting Echo launch to date, this model takes things to the next level with its screen, so in addition to having all the same capabilities as other Echos, you can even watch TV, movies, and tutorials.

35% Off The Apple MacBook Air Apple MacBook Air (13-Inch) $999 $649.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This is the non-retina display Apple Macbook Air laptop with a 13-inch screen size. It has an LED, backlit widescreen display and weighs in at just under 3 pounds (2.96 pounds, to be exact). You'll get up to 12 hours wireless web battery life, 8GB of memory, and a 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 Processor.

50% Off Amazon's Fire TV Stick With An Alexa-Enabled Voice Remote Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote $39.99 $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Watch your favorite streaming services, store your favorite apps and games, and browse the Internet with the Fire TV Stick that also connects to Alexa to control your remote with your voice.

56% Off The 3 Generation Echo Dot Smart Speaker Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa (3rd Gen) $49.99 $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn your home smart for less than $25 with the Echo Dot. This compact Alexa smart speaker lets you play music, make a call, or ask questions with just your voice. Connect it to other smart devices like plugs and doorbells to control the lights, see who's at the door, and much, much more. There are four colors to choose from including plum and heather gray, as well as a further discount if you buy three.

50% Off The New & Improved 23andMe DNA Test Kit 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test $199 $99 | Amazon See On Amazon Discover what your DNA has to say about you. This upgraded version of the original test includes health predisposition reports, wellness reports, and ancestry reports. Simply send a saliva sample in the included kit back to the lab and you will get your full report.

50% Off This Cordless Vacuum Great For Pet Hair Bissell ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $299.99 $199.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With a tangle-free brush roll and a cordless design, this vacuum is a great buy for anyone with pets or a lot of hair to clean up. It also can work on many different surfaces, including hardwood floors, and features LED lights on the foot for better debris visibility.

25% Off This Acupressure Cane To Relieve Sore Muscles TriggerPoint AcuCurve Massage Cane $20 $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This ergonomic cane is designed with three firm massage balls that alleviate tension in your lower back, neck, and shoulders. At the top of the cane, the firm drop tip digs into those muscles and relieve any soreness or tightness from your muscles.

33% Off This Three-Pack Of TSA-Approved Toiletry Bags Lermende TSA-Approved Toiletry Bag Set (3 Pieces) $15.99 $10.74 | Amazon See On Amazon This three-pack of TSA-approved toiletry bags come in multiple color options, from rose gold, to hot pink, to completely clear. Each bag is waterproof secure, so you won't spill anything in your suitcase, and made with a smooth zipper and a convenient carrying handle.

32% Off These Fan-Favorite Foot Peel Masks BEA LUZ Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) $17.98 $12.22 | Amazon See On Amazon These foot peel masks are formulated with fruit acid and lactic acid to gently exfoliate and slough off rough, dry skin. Slip on these masks like a pair of socks and wait an hour. Once you take them off, rinse off and you'll be left with softer and more hydrated feet.

28% Off This Volumizing Fiber Lash Mascara St. Mege 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara $18 $12.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular silk fiber lash mascara thickens your lashes, adding volume and length with just one swipe. Even better? It's formula is waterproof, hypoallergenic, and easy to remove after the day is done.

47% Off This 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set BESTOPE 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set $18.99 $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This value-pack of 18 makeup brushes is well worth the price tag when it's not on sale. But, if you act fast you can get in discounted for Cyber Monday. In this set, you'll get brushes for your face, eyes, lips, and brows, all of which are made with vegan-friendly fibers.

15% Off This Two-In-One Hot Air Brush JINRI One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush $39.98 $33.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Both a round bristle brush and a blow dryer, this hybrid hot tool Is great for all hair types. Reviewers with a range of hair types (fine to thick; short to long) love the results of this hot air brush — one even called it "the closest thing to getting your hair done at the salon." With a 1.25-inch barrel, this brush uses round, coated tipped bristles so you can safely style your roots.

15% Off This Phone-Compatible Flash Drive Richwell USB Flash Drive 128GB $21.45 $18.32 | Amazon See On Amazon This phone-compatible thumb drive allows you to transfer your favorite photos, videos, or music files from one phone to another (even Mac and Androids), and even to your computer. It has 128 gigabytes of storage and requires no special apps to work on your phone.

15% Off This Five-Pack Of Compression Socks ACTINPUT Compression Socks For Plantar Fasciitis $16.59 $14.10 | Amazon See On Amazon These popular socks boast 15 mmHg (millimeters of Mercury) of compression to gently restrict your feet to reduce swelling. Wear them when working out, flying on an airplane, or even just everyday. This five-pack has won over hundreds of Amazon reviewers who say these are supportive, high-quality socks you'll be glad you own.

29% Off These Moisturizing Schick Razors Schick Intuition Pure Nourishment Razor and 4 Razor Refills $20.99 $14.96 | Amazon See On Amazon This razor set includes a Schick Intuition razor and four razor fills, made with hydrating strips that eliminate the need to using shaving cream. High-quality razors tend to be expensive — which is why it's worth stocking up when there are sales like these.