Don't mess with Muva. After reading some hateful comments directed at him, Amber Rose defended her son and responded to trolls with a powerful series of messages. Sebastian, Rose's son with Wiz Khalifa, is five years old. He's also a huge Taylor Swift fan. And apparently — according to some choice comments Rose said she read about a recent video she posted of her son on Instagram — if a 5-year-old boy listens to Taylor Swift, then that makes him "gay."

"Shout out to all of the hyper masculine men and ignorant dumb ass women that will call a five-year-old gay for liking Taylor Swift," Rose wrote in an Instagram Story series on March 21. "This is why young kids kill themselves [and] this is also why our society is so f*cked up."

And while this should definitely go without saying, Rose added, "Liking a certain type of music will not make you 'pick' your sexuality you dumb f*cks."

As a celebrity, Rose endures plenty of haters who feel the need to clog up her comments with negativity on a daily basis. It's an unfortunate side-effect of being a star, but one that most adult celebrities are at least somewhat prepared for.

Targeting an innocent child, regardless of who their parents are, is a whole different kind of ugly. And calling a child — or anyone, for that matter — "gay" as an insult, because of the music they listen to is witless, abhorrent, and just straight-up stupid.

"We allow him to be himself," Rose continued in her rant. "[He] can listen to whatever music he likes, he can like whatever color he wants and we let him be passionate about whatever his little heart desires. [We] don't make our son live by society norms that's why he's so special."

"P.S.S.," she added in a post towards the end of her Story, "Regardless if he's gay or straight when he gets older he will be around the most amazing loving people that will support him no matter what."

Back in October, Rose revealed that her son "loves him some @taylorswift," and posted a video of Sebastian singing along to Swift's song, "Look What You Made Me Do." A few months later, on March 20, Swift sent Sebastian a care package of swag, complete with tickets to her next show.

Rose took two short videos of her son's reaction to Swift's gifts, and his genuine surprise and excitement is pretty darn adorable. And yet, for some reason, trolls decided to tarnish that special moment by criticizing Rose's son for liking Swift in the comments. Seriously, what is wrong with people?

Rose's response hit back at the haters, while also praising her son for being himself. She also included a few humble-brags, and wrote, "P.S. my son just got accepted into the most prestigious private school in Los Angeles because he's smart as f*ck and creative as f*ck like his parents."

And just for good measure, Rose added a little dig for jerks calling her son "gay" in the comments. "He also has more money in his bank account then any of you trolls could even imagine Lol," she wrote.

Rose ultimately got to the heart of the issue by calling for compassion in one of her final posts. "Let's do better for the next generation people," she wrote. "Grow the f*ck up and teach ur kids to love not hate." *Standing ovation*

No one should be judged, called slurs, or criticized for the kind of music that makes them happy — kids, especially. Good for Rose for standing up for her son, and for setting all the ignorant haters straight.