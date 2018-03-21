Having two famous parents is the gift that keeps on giving — just ask Sebastian Taylor Thomaz. On March 20, Taylor Swift surprised Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa's son, Sebastian, with some super special gifts. A sweet gesture, for sure, but it also begs the question: Are Swift and Rose friends? It's hard to say for sure, but Swift probably just wanted to do something nice for one of her well-known superfans.

While the two stars have never been spotted out in public doing friend-like things together, they do have Kanye West in common. Rose dated West for two years, and during that time she attended the 2009 Video Music Awards with the rapper.

That was the year, fans may remember, that would produce the "Kanye Interrupts" moment — a moment in pop culture that will forever live in infamy. Swift won the VMA for Best Female Video in 2009, and was interrupted by West — who thought Beyoncé had deserved to win — while giving her acceptance speech.

Since then, both Swift and Rose have had separate beefs with West for various reasons (see: Swift and West's conversation about "Famous" and Rose and West's Twitter feud), but it doesn't seem likely that those beefs brought Swift and Rose together.

Instead, Swift may have realized that Rose's son was a Swiftie superfan back in October — Rose posted a video of Sebastian singing "Look What You Made Me Do," along with the caption, "He loves him some @taylorswift" — and perhaps Swift's just been waiting for the right moment to surprise the little guy with some swag.

On March 20, Rose filmed her son's reaction to Swift's gifts in two adorable videos. In the first video, Rose tells Sebastian, "I have a surprise for you," before presenting him with a big box of goodies. The box was covered in Swift's Reputation design, and Rose reveals to Sebastian that, not only did it come from the singer herself, but that Swift also gifted them with tickets to her concert.

Sebastian is momentarily stunned speechless as he opens the box of swag. "Oh my god, she sent me a letter!" he says when he's finally able to find his words. Rose then points out all of the other super cool stuff Swift sent, all of which is perfectly packaged in Reputation style.

In the second video, Sebastian starts to tear into the box, and sweetly says "Thanks, Taylor," to the camera. "Are you so excited?" Rose asks. "Taylor sent me these?" Sebastian says, probably still in disbelief that one of his favorite pop stars personally sent him a gift. You can't blame the kid, though. Any fan of Swift's would likely have a similar reaction.

Of course, this isn't the first time Swift has surprised a fan. Over the years, the singer has invited fans into her homes for a few new album listening parties. Back in 2014, People reported that Swift was playing Santa Claus to some of her super loyal Swifties by delivering personalized packages with plenty of presents and hand-written notes.

She also appears to really enjoy surprising fans at their weddings. In 2016, Swift crashed a fan's wedding in New Jersey, and performed "Blank Space," one of the groom's favorite songs, according to the New York Times. For another fan's wedding earlier this year, Swift sent the couple a bottle of champagne with a hand-written note.

"Rumor has it you might be using my song in your wedding celebration which makes me so happy!" the letter read, according to Us Weekly. "Here’s to this amazing day of your continuing love story. Love, Taylor."

Swift clearly has a history of making her fans happy, and a fan with famous parents, like Sebastian, proves no exception. And if we're lucky, maybe Rose will record another video of Swift-happy Sebastian singing along at her show.