With longer days and higher temps on the horizon, it’s time to stow away those sweatpants you’ve been wearing since March (hi, guilty) to make room for some new additions to your warm weather wardrobe. Fortunately, American Eagle is currently running a big sale on a wide selection of summer items so you know where to start. To sweeten the deal, shoppers score an extra 20% off the lowest marked price, which means getting way more bang for your buck.

The sale includes summertime staples like crop tops and shorts, but plenty of year-round options are available, too. From lightweight jackets ideal for layering on those cooler evening walks to denim that goes with literally everything, you’ll find versatile pieces that help add major mileage to your closet. And if you have any fancy zoom events coming up on your calendar, like let's say prom, there are plenty of festive dresses or pant looks perfect for the occasion.

In fact, the brand is hosting its own version of prom, #AExMEProm, on May 14 at 8PM ET as part of its At Home With AE concert series. The series features performances from top artists across the brand's social channels, and the previous acts to hit the stage include everyone from JoJo to Vincint. The best part? Viewers can donate to America's Food Fund during the event, and AE is matching donations up to $100,000. The prom event features Cheer's Jerry Harris as the emcee, performances by Tinashe and a TikTok dance tutorial from Addison Easterling. Tune in on Zoom and Instagram live, but first why not get into a little pre-party shopping?

If the thought of sifting through an online sale is slightly overwhelming, don’t stress. Below, all the best picks from AE’s pre-summer sale are conveniently compiled for you. The real challenge? Figuring out which items should make it to your cart. But then again, it is a sale, so no one will pass judgement if you end up with one of everything.

Fresh mint and soft pink make for the perfect summertime palette. Wear this with biker shorts as seen here, or pair it with deconstructed denim for a sporty casual look.

How many biker shorts are too many biker shorts? Trick question: The limit does not exist.

Summer dressing is about lightweight, breathable fabrics, and this ultra romantic top checks all the boxes.

Ripped denim was practically invented for these warm months when you want to wear pants but need a little air flow.

A breezy shirt dress is an instant way to look put-together without trying too hard. Pair it with strappy sandals and a jean jacket, and you’ll be all set.

This top is the epitome of versatile. Simultaneously sophisticated and comfy, it can easily be worn with roomy joggers or fitted trousers.

White denim is another summertime must-have, ideal for rocking with your favorite graphic tees or classic striped button-ups.

If you need to be one-and-done, look no further than a little black romper. Slightly more casual than your typical LBD, it’s an everyday essential that’s equal parts chic and relaxed.