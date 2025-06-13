Show of hands: who’s ever wished that ASOS had a brick-and-mortar store so you can try on clothes to your heart’s content? Well, thank your fashion genie because there’s finally one in the U.S. — for a limited time only. New Yorkers, welcome “Summer, Styled by ASOS,” the British e-tailer’s first-ever, brand-owned pop-up this side of the pond.

Tucked in SoHo, the space spans two floors that feature a curated selection of goodies from both in-house labels and partner brands (including Nike, Adidas, Never Fully Dressed, and more), all priced between $10 and $300. Like the website, the store is arranged by “edits” for a curated shopping experience. Think: sections on Summer 2025 must-haves, denim faves, an accessories edit, a menswear section, and more. It also offers some buzzy exclusives, including restocks on sold-out items (cowhide Adidas Sambas, anyone?) and an unreleased Nike sneaker (more on that later).

Open to the public, the pop-up is open for just 10 days, from June 13 through June 22. As Bustle’s fashion writer, I figured I’d get an early sneak peek of the store to come up with a list of pro shopping tips to maximize your shopping experience. Plus, the New York leg promises to kick off a “series” of retail experiences in the U.S. this year, so even if you’re not in the city, you can keep these tips in your back pocket in case the brand comes to your area.

Read on for everything you need to know when you drop by, including free shipping codes, what not to miss, and more.

Walk Through The Entire Store

Go through every section of the space, located at 120 Wooster Street. The limited selection keeps the experience from being overwhelming, especially since products are grouped by clear, separate edits. (It’s a much calmer experience than shopping online, where you’re inundated with hundreds, if not thousands, of products.)

The first floor houses the women’s section, where guests are greeted with a Euro Summer edit. This section is my personal fave, since it includes net dresses, crochet co-ords, and beaded bags, among others, perfect for your next getaway. There are also racks dedicated to Occasionwear, Party Vibes (with all the sequins), Dress Shop, Capsule Wardrobe, and a denim edit. Plus, there’s an accessories wall.

The downstairs area is home to the men’s section with three edits: Euro Summer, Streetwear, and Capsule. It also features a sneaker wall with some of the buzziest shoes (e.g., Adidas Sambas and Gazelles, Nike Air Maxes, and Puma Speedcats, among others).

Don’t Sleep On This New In-House Brand

If you’ve never met ARRANGE, ASOS’ new premium in-house label launched in March, now’s the time to do so. Head to the back to see the dedicated brand wall, lined with intricately embroidered dresses, paillette-covered tops, and other showstopping looks.

Snag Exclusives & Sold Out Faves

Sneakerheads, rejoice. The pop-up offers exclusive sneakers to shop, including one not even available in the market yet — a new colorway of the Nike Air Superfly. In collaboration with the athleticwear giant, the shoe ($100) is available to shop at the pop-up ahead of its July 1 release date.

ASOS

Also, if you missed the Adidas Cowprint Sambas (an ASOS exclusive) when it first dropped in February, here’s your chance. Though ASOS is no longer carrying the pink-lined animal print pair on the site, there are stocks in-store. They sell for $110, cheaper than they’re currently going for on the second-hand market (some of which are over double the OG price point).

ASOS

Viral Pieces Are Shoppable, Too

Exclusives aren’t the only pieces available in the store. Some items that made the rounds on TikTok are also on display, including the roomy suede tote bag.

No Size? No Problem

Since there is limited inventory in-store, should your size run out, don’t fret. Each tag comes with a QR code. Just snap a picture and it’ll take you directly to the item’s webpage.

Use A Gift Code For Free Express Shipping

That said, if you do find something that isn’t in stock, the pop-up is offering customers a special express shipping code: POPUPEXPRESS. (Some exclusions apply.) That means you can take home what you want from the store and have the rest of your cart sent home to you. Win-win.

There’s A Photobooth (!)

If you’ve ever seen TikToks about New York itineraries, places with free print photo booth machines tend to be included. Well, the pop-up store has one right smack in the center. This alone would be enough to get me to go. The flash takes a while, though, so hold your pose ’til you see that light. (Trust me, I had to redo mine several times.)

Want A Discount? Download The App

Though ASOS’ sales are more seasonal and holiday-dependent, there is a way to get a decent discount. If you haven’t already downloaded the app, doing so will get you 20% off your purchase. So if you’re planning on doing some damage, better get that code for savings.