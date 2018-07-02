There are tons of different sales for the upcoming holiday, but there's one that's bigger than all the rest. American Eagle's Fourth of July Sale has all the floral print that you could possibly need for way less. That includes an entire clearance section for under $20. No matter what you're looking to add to your closet, this sale will likely have it for way less.

Not all sales are created equal. In fact, American Eagle's Fourth of July Sale is two deals in one. The first is the usual 20 to 50 percent off that you're used to seeing. But there's also a sale within a sale, where every single clothing item in the clearance section is under $20.

The items are in season, super trendy, and more affordable than ever. You really can't ask for much more than that. The only catch is that it won't be around for long. The deal is available while supplies last and it ends after the Fourth of July is over.

While there are tons of different styles in the sale, the floral print is on another level. The sale section is filled with printed rompers, dresses, and even rompers with skirts attached. Everything is marked down to such an incredible price that you can easily stock up for every summer occasion that you have coming.

Here are some of the best floral-printed finds in the clearance section, so you can see what this sale has to offer.

American Eagle AE PRINTED MAXI ROMPER $14.99 (originally $59.95) American Eagle Yes, you are seeing that price correctly. This is a whole lot of style for under $15. There aren't a ton of sizes left in this style, so this is one that you're going to want to shop sooner rather than later. Buy Now

American Eagle AE RUFFLE CULOTTE JUMPSUIT $19.99 (originally $59.99) American Eagle Don't just think that dresses are on the menu though. American Eagle is offering this super cute, ruffled jumpsuit as a part of the clearance sale as well. Not ever size is in stock, but there are quite a few left. Buy Now

What are you waiting for? Go get to shopping, before this sale is gone for good.