Another Democratic woman has officially launched her 2020 campaign. Speaking under snowfall in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar's 2020 presidential campaign announcement made her the latest to join an already crowded field of Democratic contenders.

"So today, on an island in the middle of the mighty Mississippi, in our nation's heartland, at a time when we must heal the heart of our democracy and renew our commitment to the common good, I stand before you as the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, as the daughter of a teacher and a newspaperman, as a the first woman elected to the United States Senate from the state of Minnesota, to announce my candidacy for president of the United States," Klobuchar said, according to video from her rally shared by The Washington Post.

More to come ...