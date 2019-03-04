In 2019, makeup launches have become like Beyoncé albums — they happen when you least expect it. In a core-shaking shock to beauty fans, Anastasia Beverly Hills is launching loose highlighters and a dewy setting spray. Trust and believe that the glow to come is something no one could prepare for.

ABH has been hitting makeup enthusiasts with new products like a revolving door. Shortly after the brand announced its Rivera palette was launching on March 4, ABH shared four new products also set to release the same day as the palette. Three loose highlighters, a dewy setting spray, and the Rivera palette are collectively part of ABH's spring collection.

Nab these ABH goodies ASAP when they officially drop March 4 on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website. Each of the highlighters will retail for $25 and the Dewy Set setting spay will retail for $26.

Loose highlighters serve fans high-shine cheekbones, but they are also multi-use products. The highlighter trio can also be worn on the eyes, lips, shoulders, or hair. The products are vegan and cruelty-free, making them safe for multiple parts of the body.

Super pigmented? Check. Multi-use? Check. Universally friendly? Double check. The three highlighters come in “Snowflake,” a silvery shade; “Sunset Aura,” a rose gold shade; and “So Hollywood,” a bronze-gold shade. The highlighters each contain six grams of glittery loose powder and look great on all shades of skin. It might be something worth adding to this year's gift wishlist.

A makeup routine isn't complete without a setting spray, and the one ABH is launching will "dew" you good. The Dew Set setting spray creates a fresh, glowing face for anyone who gives it a spritz. Don't be fooled by the sparkly packaging on the bottle because the formula itself is actually glitter-free.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

In a press release obtained by Bustle, the brand says the setting spray is ideal to use either solo on a makeup-free face for a natural dewy glow or on top of makeup as a setting mist. ABH launching a setting spray that doesn't smudge a full face is great, but one with an added fragrance is even better. Dewy Set helps faces glow while using a deliciously-scented blend of coconut and vanilla, so go and spray away, sis.

The Dewy Set Setting Spray is wearable for all skin types, but ABH notes in its press release that this gem was specially designed for beauty babes with dry skin. The setting spray also releases a super fine mist, so users don't waste more product than necessary even if users prefer to drench their faces in it after applying makeup and finishing powder.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

Those who prefer to try and buy will have access to the new highlighters and setting spray on March 7 in Sephora stores. The setting spray, however, will be offered exclusively at Ulta Beauty first, and hit Sephora shelves on April 9.

Warmer months honestly can't come soon enough. Natural sunlight might be the best filter for a glowing ABH face.