Little Benjamin Cohen officially has a brand new playmate! On Thursday, April 30, Anderson Cooper revealed he welcomed a son, Wyatt Morgan, via surrogate. And his best friend Andy Cohen is already plotting to make sure their sons are BFFs, too.

The CNN anchor shared the exciting news in an emotional segment on his daily news program, encouraging his viewers to "hold onto moments of joy and happiness" during this tumultuous time. "On Monday, I became a father," a stunned Cooper said. "I've never actually said that before out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son."

The anchor then introduced his viewers to his son Wyatt Morgan Cooper, whose name is a tribute to both of his late parents. "He is named after my father, who died when I was ten," Cooper wrote on Instagram, alongside several photos of his newborn son. "I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side." In fact, Cooper revealed that his parents considered naming him Morgan when his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, was pregnant, making it the perfect choice for the anchor's own child.

"I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him," Cooper said during the segment of his "sweet, soft and healthy" baby boy. "I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues."

Cooper also opened up about becoming a parent as a gay man, something he used tho think impossible, and shared his thanks to the surrogate who helped make his dream a reality. "I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him," Cooper wrote on Instagram. "It is an extraordinary blessing — what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children." He also shared his thanks to the surrogate's own family, for the support they have given him and Wyatt over the past nine months.

During the CNN segment, Cooper admitted that he has a "lot of good people in my life" to help him out during his first year of fatherhood. One such person is Cooper's best friend, Andy Cohen, who shared his excitement at the big news in an Instagram post of his own. "Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time!" he wrote.

And it seems like Cohen is already planning playdates between Wyatt and his own son, one-year-old Benjamin: "I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you!" the Watch What Happens Live host wrote alongside a photo of Cooper kissing his newborn on the head. Just when it seemed like Cooper and Cohen's friendship couldn't get any sweeter, there's a brand new generation of buddies ready to carry that mantle.