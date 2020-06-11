The idea of Aunt Becky becoming a Real Housewife? You got it, dude! Andy Cohen addressed rumors Lori Loughlin is joining Real Housewives during his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Thursday, June 11. The rumor has been gaining steam since Life & Style reported that Cohen was in touch with Loughlin about joining the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And while that's not quite the case, it doesn't mean that it's out of the question.

"There is a whole narrative, apparently, that I am pursuing Lori Loughlin for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Cohen said on his show. "The first I heard about that was Twitter, so... it's not true." However, he seems to recognize the Full House star's worth, and didn't close the door on the possibility. "Lori Loughlin is a very nice person," he went on to say. "She's going to have quite a story to tell."

He's certainly right about that. In March 2019, Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of agreeing to pay bribes of up to $500,000 to get their daughters recruited onto the University of Southern California rowing team, ensuring their admission into the school, as part of the infamous college admissions scandal. They were charged with money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, alongside others like Felicity Huffman who allegedly took part in similar schemes.

Last month, it was announced that Loughlin has agreed to plead guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She will reportedly serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, be on supervised release for two years, and complete 100 hours of community service, should the plea deal be accepted by the judge.

The ordeal has drastically affected Loughlin's career. The actor was quickly removed from her long-running Hallmark show When Calls the Heart, and was not asked to return for the final season of Fuller House, the Netflix reboot of her breakout sitcom. So when it comes time for her to work again, reality TV might not be the worst option.

She even already has a connection to a Beverly Hills Housewife: Kyle Richards, who is longtime friends with the actor. "We know a lot of people in that circle and it was really shocking today," she said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year after the scandal came to light. "They’re really great people and you kinda just go, ‘I’m really so confused by all of this.’ Everyone’s talking about it today, you know, in our world and our circle."

So if Cohen was open to it, RHOBH could be a natural way for Loughlin to make her TV comeback and tell her story. And let's be real: the idea of watching her spar with fellow actors like Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, and Garcelle Beauvais is delicious.