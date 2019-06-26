Bravo fans were ecstatic when Andy Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin in February. Just a few months later, Cohen is discussing the possibility of having more kids. He didn't give any firm answers during a recent interview with Extra, but he did share, "I might consider having another one — I’m thinking about it." And so are his fans and some of the Real Housewives cast members.

During an episode of Radio Andy, which was taped at his Real Housewives-filled baby shower earlier this year, Orange County Housewife Tamra Judge asked Cohen, "Do you think you're going to do this again?" He explained,

"You know what, Tamra, I grew up with a sister and two parents ... my parents were always around; it was a very nice upbringing in the suburbs of St. Louis and I loved being able to hang out with my sister. We were like a little team. So the answer is I'm really praying that I have the strength and fortitude to do it again."

So, once again, that's essentially another maybe, but he does seem interested in the possibility of expanding his family. During that same taping, Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member NeNe Leakes asked the same question. And, yes, Cohen pretty much had the same response: "I would like to, but I don't know if I'll have the strength to do it. I hope I do."

Leakes also asked why he decided to have one child the first time around instead of going for twin babies. Cohen explained, "I thought about it a lot and I just decided I would rather get really good at having one kid and then see if I could have another one. It seemed like a little too much for me." That's a very reasonable plan.

Cohen's close friend John Mayer chimed in with a very specific question about the plan of action for child number two: "If you had a second baby, would it be from the same source?" The Watch What Happens Live host told him, "Yes." Clearly, he's given this some thought. In case anyone was wondering about the specifics, a California-based surrogate carried baby Benjamin and gave birth to him there.

This conversation topic has proven to be a popular one. In an April interview with Us Weekly, Cohen admitted, "I think about it all the time." Then he joked about being 50 years old when he remarked, "I know. Tick tock." He also said, "[Fatherhood is] great. You know every day is a new little moment of love that you didn’t know existed the day before." Just imagine how he would feel with two children.

Considering how cute Benjamin is and how much Cohen is thriving as a new dad, it would make sense if he wanted to add another child to his family. Plus, there would be a lot of Bravolebrities, family members, friends, and fans who would be ecstatic about the news.

However, Cohen has given the same answer every time it comes up: He's given this a lot of thought, he's interested, but ultimately he hasn't made a decision. If and when he's ready for a second child, he will announce it when he chooses.