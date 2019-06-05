Fellow rosé lovers, let's get one thing straight: the color pink isn't exclusive to wine. In fact, the season's novelty shade can be found in other beverages, like hard cider. On the same note, spritz isn't tethered to Aperol. But now we can get it all twisted: Angry Orchard's Spritz Rosé Hard Cider combines these pink and bubbly elements into its cider, because we really can have it all.

The latest release from Angry Orchard has a little bit of everything. Cocktail, cider, and rosé combine in a single bottle — and that makes ordering a drink at happy hour a lot easier. Per a press release provided to Bustle, the cider makers at Angry Orchard ferment the juice of red-fleshed apples, which gives the cider that pink flair we all cherish. And the bubbles make the bottle a popping cocktail inspired choice for after work drinks.

As for taste? "This cider has a subtle floral aroma that’s complemented by a fun and energetic fizz," a press release for the Spritz Rosé Hard Cider says. "Subtle floral aroma" and "energetic fizz" are precisely my summer mood, so that works. The beverage is sure to be crisp, apple-forward and the most delightful way to unwind and refresh from a workweek. Angry Orchard's Spritz Rosé Hard Cider debuts on June 5 in 12-ounce cans in six-packs that will retail for a suggested price of $7.99 to $9.99, and will be available in limited markets across the country.

Even if the Spritz Rosé Hard Cider is exclusive to a limited number of domestic markets, that doesn't mean you can't cool down with pink hard cider this summer. Lucky for everyone, Angry Orchard is a leading cider maker in the U.S. and its Rosé Hard Cider is widely available. If you're in need of a pink drink that isn't wine, the rosé cider is made from similar red-fleshed apples to make for an Instagram-worthy blushed hard cider.

Bustle editors were fortunate enough to taste the Rosé Hard Cider just after in launched in 2018 and described the flavor profile as having "Jolly Rancher vibes." It's sweet and fruit-forward. Which, honestly, sounds like a popsicle melted into a cup and that's exactly what I'm looking for as temperatures rise. Good thing, then, that the Rosé Hard Cider comes in a 6-pack of 12-ounce bottles. The main difference, it seems, between the Rosé Hard Cider and the Spritz Rosé Hard Cider is the bubbly fizz.

But it's that bubbly fizz that can sometimes make a summer night one to remember. If you come across a bottle of the trendy cocktail inspired Spritz Rosé Hard Cider, don't think twice about scooping it up. This bottle of blushed fermented apple juice is perfect for a special occasion.

Get your glass ready for its social media close up. The Spritz Rosé Hard Cider, blush and bubbling, is a beverage fit for Instagram. And its "apple-forward flavors" are fit for happy hour. No longer will you have to get hung up on your order. The latest release from Angry Orchard combines the elements of cocktail, wine, and hard cider in a single sip so that you don't have to choose one over the other. Cheers to having it all.