Princess Amelia "Mia" Mignonette Grimaldi Thermopolis Renaldi has unofficially been crowned the winner of a recent Instagram challenge. Anne Hathaway channeled The Princess Diaries for the pillow challenge on Wednesday, April 22, and found inspiration from her beloved 2001 Disney film. Let's just say her post is royally fantastic.

Like Hathaway, many celebrities (Tracee Ellis Ross, Halle Berry, and more) have been participating in the pillow challenge, which combines Instagram challenges, fashion, and quarantine. To participate, all you have to do is wear a pillow, fastened with a belt around your midsection to make it look like you're wearing a dress. That's it, but Hathaway took it to the next level by channeling The Princess Diaries and its movie poster. If you don't recall, the poster for the first movie saw Hathaway in Mia's fancy white gown and crown from the end of the film, accessorized with her all-American girl headphones and sunglasses, standing in front of Julie Andrews as Queen Clarisse.

Better yet, the navy blue color scheme Hathaway chose also resembles Mia's school uniform. And her combat boots might as well have come straight out of Mia's messy closet. Basically, Hathaway's pillow challenge turned into an unforgettable Disneybounding that's probably making Princess Diaries fans squeal — or, at the very least, chuckle.

Hathaway even let the movie inspire her caption. She appropriately wrote next to her post, "A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early," which fans will recognize as the Queen's signature phrase.

It's nice to see that Mia still holds a special place in Hathaway's heart. And, who knows, maybe seeing this will inspire fans to start actually working on a third Princess Diaries movie (Hathaway and Andrews have both signaled they'd be up to return to the franchise). Better late than never.