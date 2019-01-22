It's been almost three years since Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman welcomed their first child, a son named Jonathan, into the world, but now, Hathaway is opening up about a major change she's made since becoming a mom. During her appearance on The Ellen Show this week, Hathaway said she stopped drinking for her son, and it sounds like she made the right decision for herself.

After Hathaway told DeGeneres a story about how she met up with Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, while they were filming on the island of Mauritius. McConaughey and Alves took her on a rum drinking tour of the island, which led to Hathaway going to a meeting hungover the next day — something that several members of the audience seemed to identify with. After that experience, Hathaway decided it was time to cut back, and she quit drinking in October... at least, for now.

According to what Hathaway said on the show, she's said goodbye to alcohol while Jonathan is still young, mostly because she wants to remain fully present for him, especially when he's at an age where he depends on her for everything and still lives in her house.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Hathaway told DeGeneres that her decision to abstain from alcohol was truly cemented in her brain after she dropped her son off at school while hungover one morning, and now, she doesn't want to drink again until he grows up and moves out. She said:

"I'm gonna stop drinking while my son is living in my house, just because I don't totally love the way I do it, and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning . . . I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school. I wasn't driving but I was hungover, and that was enough for me. I didn't love that one."

This isn't the first time that Hathaway has taken a break from alcohol. Back in 2015, she made a New Year's resolution to stop drinking because she wanted to make her health a priority, vowing to take at least a month off and remain sober for the month of January. Skipping out on booze for awhile is definitely something she's done before, and it seems like something that's very important to her, especially since her son played into her decision.

But the choice to drink or not drink is a personal one for anyone — not just people who also happen to be parents. It's possible to be an awesome mom who chooses to drink responsibly, and it's possible to be an awesome mom who chooses not to drink at all. For Hathaway, her choice to abstain seems to be the right one for her.

Good for Hathaway for doing what she feels is right for her and her family. It may be rare that fans hear about her life with Jonathan, but it seems like she's already killing it at this whole mom thing.