Every first-time Academy Award winner takes home a lot of memories in addition to their trophy. And 2013 Best Supporting Actress winner Anne Hathaway confirmed as much with an Instagram post on Sunday night during the red carpet festivities. Anne Hathaway's Oscar throwback photo gets hilariously real about the less glamorous aspects of taking home one of those coveted prizes. Actors seem untouchable and perfect as they walk the carpet, and fans at home can only assume that, for the triumphant, going up on stage to accept an Oscar has to be at minimum a top-five moment of any performer's life. Well, Hathaway has some news for you about what going to the Oscars actually feels like.

Hathaway was nominated in 2009 for Lead Actress in the indie drama Rachel Getting Married, but she won in 2013 for playing Fantine in Tom Hooper's big budget adaptation of the classic musical Les Misérables. The actor was wearing a balletic pale pink gown and spunky short haircut when she attended the ceremony — all in all, a 180 mood departure from her tragic character. (Still haunted by her rendition of "I Dreamed A Dream"? You are not alone.) Of course, Hathaway looked and seemed elated during her big night. But the Instagram post she posted on Sunday night pulled back the curtain a little bit on all the things that were going on at the time back in 2013.

Her caption reads:

I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard, I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what? It was still the best.

To all the nominees, I hope you have a BLAST tonight doing all that #bestlife #oscars stuff.

Peace xx

Stars, they're just like us! They have wardrobe malfunctions; they get sick. Hathaway clearly didn't let either of those issues get her down. She performed like a champ, and is clearly laughing off the other thing. But what Hathaway had to deal with — that many people have not had to — is also referenced in the post.

Despite her bankability, her talent, and the fact that she hasn't been filmed, I don't know, kicking puppies or doing anything else across-the-board objectionable, Hathaway is an actor who's been victim to personality dissection. There's more pressure on women in the industry to be "likable," and for some reason, The Princess Diaries star became a target of ire relatively early in her career. Figuring out exactly why that is would involve a deep dive into the studies of internet culture and sociology, but it could be that Hathaway doesn't care to hide her ambition or be particularly — except in posts like this, apparently — self-deprecating.

When Hathaway hosted the Oscars with James Franco in 2011, the backlash was swift and brutal. She carried much of the brunt of it, leaving Franco and, you know, every other person who wrote, conceived, and carried off that ceremony relatively unscathed. Confident women infuriate a lot of people, imagine that.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hathaway has heard those haters loud and clear, according to this post. But hey, she's the one with the Academy Award. Her night back in 2013 wasn't perfect and she was being dragged unnecessarily by the Twittersphere. (Who, in turn, were getting boosted by media coverage.) But her peers in the Academy chose Hathaway's performance as the best supporting work by an actress that year, and nobody can take that away from her. So with her best wishes to this year's nominees, Hathaway reminded her fans and her haters that you can't control how people treat you, but you can fully ignore them and have the time of your life anyway.