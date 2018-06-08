Anthony Bourdain’s Philosophy For Raising His Daughter Will Bring A Smile To Your Face

On June 8, esteemed chef, author, and television personality Anthony Bourdain died by suicide at the age of 61, as reported by CNN. News of his death sent immediate shockwaves through the media, as many took to social media to share their heartfelt feelings about his life and work. Taking a look back at Bourdain's philosophy for raising his daughter further proves just how much of a feminist he really was. In the Dec./Jan. 2012 issue of Bust Magazine, Bourdain discussed sexism in the restaurant industry and shared his unabashed take on raising a daughter in this world.

Bourdain, who is survived by an 11-year-old daughter named Ariane, shared his hopes for his child's future, telling the outlet in 2012:

“The best I can hope for is that I’m raising a young woman who has really high self esteem, doesn’t take any sh*t from boys, and will not take any sh*t from men.”

As undeniably tragic as this situation is, looking back at those comments may very well help bring a smile to your face. Further sharing his thoughts on the issue of sexism in the professional kitchen, Bourdain shared:

“The notion that women aren’t physically up to the job is ridiculous. The notion that women can’t kick ass as well as a guy has been proven ridiculous as well. Nobody is standing in their way, but I think that though there are many great women chefs out there—like Gabrielle Hamilton, April Bloomfield, Melissa Kelly, Ina Garten, and Michelle Bernstein—perhaps they’re not as known as the male chefs because they have less of a propensity to peacock around the dining room. Promoting yourself relentlessly—maybe there is some testosterone in there, I’m ashamed to say.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. For international resources, here is a good place to begin.