President Donald Trump has only been in office for 13 months, and yet a startling number of people have already circulated in and out of his administration. And from the sounds of things, one of the highest-profile yet shortest-tenured members of the Trump team is now on the outs in an even bigger way. Specifically, Anthony Scaramucci reportedly can't visit the White House anymore, because he's been put on a special list of former staffers who, according to Bloomberg, require "special approval" for entry.

If you're a close follower of U.S. politics and the White House, you probably recognize Scaramucci's name, although if you blinked, you might have missed his cameo in the administration last year. The 54-year-old Wall Street financier was publicly introduced as the Trump administration's new communications director on July 21, 2017, only to be fired from the job ten days later, before he'd even officially started the job.

He was fired just days after he delivered a profanity-laced rant to a journalist in an on-the-record phone call. News of the call drew a huge amount of media attention, and may have helped seal Scaramucci's fate as one of the shortest-tenured administration officials of all time.

Scaramucci was reportedly dismissed at the urging of White House chief of staff John Kelly all those months ago, back when Kelly was relatively new in the chief of staff job, and reportedly eager to exercise his authority. And clearly the icy relationship has not thawed over time ― according to Bloomberg's reporting, Scaramucci is not welcome as a visitor to the White House.

He's not the only one, to be clear; according to the report, there are multiple people on this list, and even the list's existence itself is not necessarily unprecedented. The anonymous White House source Bloomberg spoke to reportedly said that the administrations of former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush also had similar "administrative exclusion lists."

Obviously, Scaramucci is no longer a member of the administration, so it wouldn't be all that surprising if he didn't have many reasons to be there. As CNN noted in its coverage of the blacklist, the White House initially denied Scaramucci had been banned, but subsequently acknowledged the report was accurate.

The Trump administration has has a record-setting first year as far as turnover is concerned. Whether through firing or resignation, or for relatively innocuous reasons or amid full-blown scandal, a slew of top-level Trump administration officials have already headed to the exits. Names like Mike Flynn, Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer, Tom Price, Sebastian Gorka, Omarosa Manigault, Hope Hicks, and many more.

According to NPR, it's the highest level of turnover for a president's cabinet and inner-circle in modern history, which means that there are probably a lot of people sharing some space on that list with Scaramucci. Bloomberg's source reportedly stated that anyone who was asked by the White House to resign, was fired, or failed to pass a background check was on the list, and would thus require special approval to access the grounds again.

Scaramucci has long been publicly at odds with Kelly, ever since the retired general was reportedly involved in his ousting last summer. In recent weeks, as Kelly has drawn scrutiny and criticism over his handling of the Rob Porter scandal, Scaramucci has gone on the attack in the press, vehemently insisting Kelly should resign, accusing him of driving away qualified officials, and calling him "General Jack*ss."

"There will be a further evacuation of talent,” Scaramucci said of Kelly on Bloomberg News earlier this week. “The guy is a bad dude. Fear and intimidation doesn’t work in a civilian organization."