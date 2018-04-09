Anthropologie's Homeware Line At Nordstrom Is A Bohemian Instagram Daydream — Here Are Some Of The Cutest Pieces
Interior decoration is not merely a hobby, it is an act of self-care. Psychologies, a UK-based lifestyle magazine, once asked its readers to describe what makes a house a home. The responses, they note, were "more about the emotional connection and sense of comfort we’re able to create behind closed doors." For many, the first time living on your own (be that in a dorm, apartment, or even just getting your own bedroom) comes with a sense of freedom. The realization you can independently decide how to personalize your space is liberating, to say the least. Home decor companies know this. Luckily, for anyone looking for further inspo for that personalization, you can now find Anthropologie homewares at Nordstrom in stores and online.
Who knows tasteful bohemian decor better than Anthropologie? The Philadelphia-based company has absolutely mastered a look sought after by young creatives everywhere. The one downside of Anthropologie is how difficult it can be to actually ~find~ a store. When you want an Anthro candle, nothing else will do. Luckily, the fine folks at Nordstrom understand heard people's laments. In an astounding power move (and the best news for pretty decor lovers in ages), Nordstrom now carries Anthropologie home items. With over 200 items from the collection currently available on Nordstom's website, never again will you have to compromise on curtains or cheese boards.
Mimira Candle, $19.20, Nordstrom
These little candles are made from soy wax and will burn for up to 30 hours. Available in three scent varieties — white freesia and pear, matcha magnolia, and cyclamen and honeydew — any one of these little numbers would be an excellent addition to your windowsill. One review even says it "looks classy when unlit on the shelf."
Meze Duvet Cover, $158.40+, Nordstrom
Make a statement with your bed outfitted in this beautiful gem-toned masterpiece. Guaranteed to make you feel you were transported to the tropics every time you lie down. Available in queen and king sizes, you can also purchase matching shams here and here.
Jardiniere Infuser Water Bottle, $27.20, Nordstrom
Not only is this water bottle unusually pretty — emblazoned with a delicate, pastel and gold flora — it is inventive. The bottles comes with a built in infuser basket, ideal for brewing tea or even cold brew on the go. Alternatively, add some herbs to your water to make getting those eight glasses a day more delicious.
Moonbloom Apron, $27.20, Nordstrom
Look like a Southwestern mural in this gorgeous apron, covered in bright painted flowers and a hummingbird. Who says protecting your clothes from spillage can't be cute?
Eres Set of 4 Measuring Cups, $22.40, Nordstrom
Measuring cups are a kitchen staple that don't receive nearly enough recognition or decorative attention. Why opt for plain, boring ones when you could add this elegant set to your cupboard?! Plus, they're part of a larger set of kitchenwares (you can find those here, here, and here).
Liron Shower Curtain, $70.40, Nordstrom
This is the ideal shower curtain for a bathroom with walls that are an unconventional color. It's refined and subtle, but tufts of texture and metallic hues make it more offbeat than your average bathroom fabric.
Agate Cheeseboard, $62.40, Nordstrom
Your style is sure to be the talk of the party when you whip out this breathtaking cheese board. Made of natural stone agate and finished with a brass border, this number says "I don't throw parties, I AM the party." Available in sky (pictured) and lilac.
Underbrush Hook, $22.40, Nordstrom
Looking for a space-saving alternative to a coat rack? Look no further than this ornate number. Perfect for hanging everything from your dog's leash to your bathrobe. Follow the lead of your favorite Upper Northwest sketch comedy and put a bird on it.
Capri Blue Zodiac Mini Jar Candle, $11.20, Nordstrom
One candle does not fit all. Next time you have a craving for a new scent, snag the one most appropriate for your sun sign. According to the description on Nordstrom's website, all 12 styles burn for 25 hours, and possess a "Volcano scent with notes of tropical fruit, sugared oranges, lemons and limes infused with mountain greens."