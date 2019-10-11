Anti-Fart Underwear & 36 Other Gross Products On Amazon With Near-Perfect Reviews

There's an amazing store where I live called Wilson's, and when I tell you that you can find everything there, I'm not exaggerating — the candles for dogs are right next to the baking pans. But no store can match the variety of the products on Amazon with near-perfect reviews — especially when you're looking for the obscure.

Okay, so, when I say "obscure," in this instance what I really mean is downright odd yet totally genius. Take this anti-fart underwear, for example: It's made with the same technology used in the hazmat suits worn in an outbreak of chemical warfare, only in this case, the gas is coming from inside the house, so to speak. "You can walk behind me now! No more force field," one good-humored five-star reviewer enthused.

Or, how about the snore-stopping vents that'll quiet down your house at night if you or your partner are the log-sawing type. You've gotta check them out: They look like some kind of tiny serving vessels that you'd get French fries in at a really modern burger joint, but once inserted into the nostrils, they keep them open to restore air flow.

Believe it: this list delivers many of the best bizarre aspects of one of my beloved local emporiums right here to your screen — thanks to the weird, wild, and kinda gross wonders of Amazon. Enjoy.

1. These Briefs Eliminate That "Force Field" You Generate After A Spicy Meal Or A Nauseating Car Ride Shreddies USA Flatulence Filtering Women's Hi-Waist Briefs $44 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can greasy and gassy foods make you fart, but so can any number of other conditions, medical and otherwise — ranging from the kind of anxiety you get going into a big meeting and the nausea generated by a particularly curvy car ride to more serious ailments like Crohn's disease. Keep the odors generated by all these issues to yourself with this underwear that uses the same technology as the hazmat suits used in biological warfare. It's washable for repeated wear, too. Available sizes: M-XL

2. The Spray That Makes Your Ish Smell Good Squatty Potty Unicorn Gold Toilet Spray $9.59 | Amazon See On Amazon From the folks who bring you the Squatty Potty comes this spray designed to prevent your poop from stinking when it does come out smoothly. Simply spray it on the water and the bacteria and odors are trapped both above the water and below it, ensuring that no unpleasant smells are left behind. The spray itself is scented with essential oils to provide a pleasant fruity smell.

3. A Clog-Busting Preparation That Eats Through Anything That Stands In Its Way Green Gobbler (5-Pack) $15.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Hard-to-move clogs are no match for this drain cleaner that breaks down anything in its way — thanks to its biodegradable formula. Safe even for garbage disposals, it comes in single-use packs, so no measuring is required — simply open the pac and pour into the clogged fixture, wait, then flush down with hot water. You're done within 30 minutes and without the hazardous fumes that come with the competitors' products.

4. The Artificial Grass Used To House-Train Your Pet SavvyGrow Artificial Grass for Dogs $33.23 | Amazon See On Amazon House-training a pet is no walk in the park — but now you can make it look a little more like one with this artificial grass that serves as a way more attractive pee pad and can be used either inside or out. Available in a myriad of sizes to suit the size of your pet, this grass is specially designed with three different shades of blades so that it looks more realistic, and has holes in the backing to allow more efficient drainage of waste.

5. These Nose Vents That Completely Stop Snoring JAPSUN Snore Stop Nose Vents (4-Pack) $16 $12.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from medical-grade silicone, these nose vents dilate the nasal passages to ensure adequate air flow in your nose, eliminating the need for air to pass through your mouth while you're sleeping and thus relieving snoring nearly instantly. With four sizes included in each pack, there's sure to be one that suits each snorer, and their FDA-approved, BPA-free construction is odor-free, long-lasting, and durable.

6. An Odor Eliminator That Works To Rid Pet Stains With Enzymes Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator $29.99 $19.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Pet lovers, rejoice: This odor eliminator will fight your furry friend's less pleasant aromas — those Fluffy or Fido leaves behind on your carpet or furniture — and leave all your soft surfaces smelling fresh as a daisy in no time. It removes the gross stains from their urine, too, not just the nasty, tell-tale odor it leaves behind. Best of all, it's safe for your carpets and rugs, as well as for pets and children.

7. The Slime Actually Leaves Your Keyboard Clean SMALLElectric Keyboard Cleaning Gel $39.99 $10.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If this doesn't look for all the world like the slime first popularized by a certain large, kid-focused TV network, I don't know what would. This slime, however, is actually a gel-based cleaner that gets into all the nooks and crannies on your computer keyboard to remove all the dust and lint that gets in there — as well as the crumbs from your avo toast and everything else you know that you eat while you're working. It's also great for cleaning small spaces in your car or other delicate electronics like your camera.

8. A Pumpkin-Packed Superfood For Your Face Model Off Duty Pumpkin + Neem Superfood Skin Glow Mask $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Anytime is the right time to indulge in America's fascination for all things pumpkin, so pick up a jar of this mask that gets a solid 4.9-stars from reviewers. From hot organic brand Model Off Duty, it blends the giant gourd with neem and amino acids in a creamy, revitalizing mask that gives skin an antioxidant boost to leave it glowing and refreshed.

9. The Egg Separator That's A Bit On-The-Nose LaughMart Mr. Sniffles Egg Separator $12.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you need a laugh in the kitchen, this egg separator is a sure way to guarantee one anytime: Crack your eggs in Mr. Sniffles' bowl, then tilt his head to pour. Your yolks remain inside the bowl, while the egg whites drain out through his nose like so. Much. Snot. Made from earthenware ceramic, Mr. Sniffles is sure to be a hit with the offbeat cook in your circle and is a perfect gift for the white elephant party that's coming up at the office or in your family.

10. A Time-Honored Product That Gets Rid Of All The Sticky Stuff Goo Gone Original $3.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The only sticky mess this wonder solution can't get you out of is a sticky situation. Pretty much everything else — stickers and their residue, candle wax, gum, tree sap, tar, and even non-sticky stains like permanent marker — vanishes when it comes in contact with Goo Gone. Plus, it's safe for use on most surfaces, including carpet, porcelain, glass, and painted surfaces like walls.

11. The Bag That Keeps Stinky Smells Locked Up Tight SMELLRID Reusable Activated Charcoal Odor Proof Bag $33.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Lined with activated charcoal, this tote bag is specially designed to absorb the odors of whatever it holds — whether that's stinky gym clothes, wet bathing suits thrown in the trunk during a long drive home from the beach, or the towels you use to dry off the dog when you've been on a run in the rain — and trap them inside. Not only that, the charcoal lining can also protect the contents of the bag from contamination from external odors.

12. This Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse For Shinier Hair Dphue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse $35 $31.20 | Amazon See On Amazon Apple cider vinegar is like the O.G. of all-purpose beauty ingredients — and this rinse makes use of it to seal your hair follicles, leaving them with increased shine. Blended with argan oil and lavender, the rinse is designed for use on an as-needed basis to cut through product build-up on your strands without stripping. It's even safe even for color-treated locks.

13. A Solution For Nail Fungus Lanbena Nail Repair Essence $24.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Nail fungus is one of the most common — and annoying — problems that people run into with their feet, and this formula is literally the solution for that aggravating issue. Made with a blend that includes includes propolis, castor oil, and jewelweed extract, it both improves the nails' health by eliminating the fungus and restores their appearance, promoting the regeneration of new cells.

14. Everyone Needs One Of These Slime-Spitting Squeezy Unicorns Gleeporte Unicorn Slime Spitting Putty Squeezers (2-Pack) $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're having a less-than-terrific day, I can't think of anything that could turn that frown upside down faster than these unicorns that spit pink slime with just a squeeze. Frankly, since this is a gross-themed article, I'm just going to tell you that I think they're regurgitating their slime, but the manufacturers say they're "spitting," so you can make the call at home. Regardless, the unicorns are super-cute, and the slime is non-toxic and fun to stretch, pull, and play with.

15. You Can Buy Living Things On Amazon, Like This Sourdough Starter For Example Breadtopia Live Sourdough Starter $8.95 | Amazon See On Amazon You may not be able to order a hamster or a goldfish on Amazon, but you can order at least one live thing — and that's this sourdough starter. This starter can be sustained indefinitely with proper feeding and is from the same same strain that the baking geniuses at Breadtopia use. Bake bread, make your own pizza dough at home, make sourdough dumplings and pancakes — all with your own wild yeast.

16. This Nail Care Cream Is Another Great Beauty Product Inspired By Our Equine Friends Gena Healthy Hoof Cream $8.84 $6.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Originally formulated to heal horse hooves and prevent cracking, this cream comes straight from the barnyard to your manicure kit where you'll use it constantly to prevent chips and peeling. Enriched with protein from soybeans as well as castor oil, lanolin, and aloe vera, it's also an excellent moisturizer for hands and feet, restoring dry skin and making them silky-smooth.

17. A Light Show For When You Visit The Toilet At Night LumiLux Motion Sensor Toilet Bowl Night Light $14.95 | Amazon See On Amazon If your idea of bliss is a disco light show inside your commode when you go to tinkle in the night, this device is for you. Adaptable to fit any size toilet, this night light can be set to one of more than 10 colors, or you can choose to have it cycle through all the colors in an entertaining light show that can also be set to five different levels of brightness.

18. These Cushioning Bandages For Your Blistered Feet Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages (12-Piece Set) $12.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Once you have a blister, it can be tricky to figure out how to treat it in a manner that will still allow you to function, but these cushioned bandages really do the trick. Made with super-sticky hydrocolloid patches that both cushion your blisters and help them heal, this package contains three different shapes and sizes to treat every possible blister location and shape.

19. The Toothpaste That Uses Black-As-Night Charcoal To Whiten Your Teeth Dental Expert Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste $9.46 | Amazon See On Amazon Ten years ago — heck, even five years ago — if you'd told me I'd be brushing my teeth with charcoal, I'd have told you that you were wrong. Yet now I swear by charcoal dental products like this toothpaste, because charcoal is seriously the bomb when it comes to giving you a sparkly smile. This toothpaste also contains coconut oil, which is a natural antibacterial and great at helping fight the organisms that cause tartar, plaque, and unwanted odors.

20.The Probiotic Spray Filled With Good Bacteria Mother Dirt AO+ Mist Skin Probiotic Spray $49.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Putting bacteria back on your face after you've cleaned it thoroughly sounds like a weird idea, but probiotics are incredibly important for the inside of your body — so why wouldn't they be important for your skin? This spray delivers the good bacteria back to your skin to reestablish its microbiome, which not only improves your complexion, but reduces your need for products ranging from deodorant to moisturizer. One reviewer wrote: "If you have Keratosis Pilaris, use this. Doing a lot of research about different types of bacteria that sit on skin and I came across this Probiotic. I would say in less than a week, and I was only using it once a day after shower, red bumps gone."

21. These Green Eye Masks Use Aloe Vera To De-Puff And Brighten My Alle Care Aloe Vera Gel Eye Masks (30 Pairs) $20 $17.50 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy the refreshing, soothing feeling of aloe vera with these eye masks that apply underneath the eyes to rehydrate and revitalize the area. Made from silicone, these pads are permeated with both aloe and hyaluronic acid to deeply moisturize, restore skin tone, and smooth the under eye area. Keep them in the fridge for an extra treat when you apply them — they'll go on cool and perk you up all over!

22. This Genius Shield Pre-Rinses Soiled Diapers Without Getting The Spray All Over You Spray Pal Original Cloth Diaper Sprayer Splatter Shield $24.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Use your diaper sprayer on its highest setting without worrying about spray-back thanks to this shield that comes with a convenient oversized clip to hold your cloth diapers onto its surface — no touching those stink bombs for you. The doors on this heavy-duty shield can be used to squeeze excess water out of the wet diapers after they've been hosed down, too.

23. The Spray That Turns Your Toilet Paper Into A Wet Wipe Pristine Toilet Paper Spray $13.99 | Amazon See On Amazon As anyone with kids knows, flushable wipes can be incredibly handy — except often, they're not really flushable. This spray makes the regular toilet paper at home, or, for that matter, anywhere you go, a wet wipe that's easy to use for a full clean and also easily flushable and not harmful to plumbing or septic systems. It's made with biodegradable ingredients featuring 100% pure coconut and apricot oils.

24. These Medical-Grade Scrapers Made For Your Tongue INCOK Stainless Steel Tongue Scrapers (Set Of 2) $11.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from medical grade stainless steel, these scrapers stop unwanted mouth odors where it starts — right on the surface of your tongue. The ergonomic design of these scrapers makes them easy to handle and operate, and they efficiently remove bacterial debris from the tongue to keep your mouth odor-free. The scrapers' stainless steel construction means they're easy to keep clean and sanitary — simply throw them in the dishwasher, or soak in hot water or lemon water after use.

25. A Tool That Quickly And Easily Cleans Your Hairbrushes PERFEHAIR Hair Brush Cleaning Tool $7.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from durable plastic, this hairbrush cleaner is designed with long bristles to reach deep down into your brush and sweep out not just excess hair but also the debris that collects there so that you can get your brush squeaky clean. You don't want to be brushing all that excess oil and dirt trapped in your brush back into your hair, and you won't be able to get it truly clean if it's trapped in a bunch of hair and debris. This device, with five picks on the opposite end, quickly and easily cleans brushes of all sizes.

26. The Convenient Roll-On That Gets Rid Of Almost Every Pain In The Butt You Have (Exes Not Included) 2Toms Buttshield $13.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Unfortunately, this roll-on can't help you with human pains in the butt, but with respect to everything else, it's a real lifesaver. Whether you're suffering from saddle sores from riding your horse or your bicycle, you've been on a cross-country motorcycle ride, your leggings got a little too friendly in hot yoga class, or whatever has a spur in your hide, this waterproof and sweatproof formula will ease your pain for a full 24 hours.

27. The Wool That Stops Blisters Wuru Wool $11.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Hikers in hilly New Zealand got the idea to market this product after stuffing their boots with loose wool to stop the blisters they were getting while on the trail, and now it has become a staple for not only hikers and mountaineers but outdoors enthusiasts and athletes of all kinds. Also a favorite of dancers for padding ballet and toe shoes, the lanolin in the wool helps to ease friction during activity to prevent new blisters and ease the pain of existing ones.

28. A Mask That Will Make You Look Like A Zombie — But Then You'll Look Amazing SKIN1004 Zombie Pack $24.98 $16.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Feel like you're not getting enough bang for your buck from those sheet masks you can practically get at the corner gas station these days? Give this mask a try, but just be forewarned that it gets its name honestly: This one is called the "zombie mask" because it makes your skin look cracked and kind of creepy in the process of toning and revitalizing your skin and leaving you with a renewed glow. Who knows...maybe zombies all look really great under there, too?

29. The Stool That Helps Ease The Process Of Elimination Squatty Potty Flip Toilet Stool $39.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from 100% natural bamboo that's renewable and sustainably harvested, this stool is engineered to assist you with eliminating your, well, stool. Select which side works best for you — the one with the 7-inch rise or the one with the 9-inch rise — and put your body in the ideal position to open your colon and relax your rectal muscles so you can do your business without obstruction. It fits right around your toilet's base, and cleans up easily with a rag and whatever spray you use to clean the bathroom.

30. A Mask That Leaves Your Feet Baby Soft — Once All The Dead Skin Has Peeled Away BEALUZ Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) $17.99 $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The internet seem to love these foot masks: so many people totally ship them for their undeniable efficacy, never mind the ongoing skin-sloughing you have to deal with for up to two weeks while they work their magic. As for this version — nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers are head over smooth, soft heels for these booties filled with a botanically-based solution that painlessly breaks down the outer layers of dry, dead skin.

31. A Travel Bidet For A Cleaner Clean GenieBidet-GO $12.89 | Amazon See On Amazon Whomever said cleanliness is next to godliness would really like this travel bidet that can go with you wherever you are to ensure that your nether regions are always feeling their cleanest. The BPA-free squeeze bottle is equipped with a telescoping nozzle with the sprayer on the side so that the water flow is easy to direct where it's needed. It comes with a convenient travel bag so that it's easy to tote along.

32. The Bags That Will Make Your Dog's Poop Smell Like Flowers Earth Rated Mini Poop Bags $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon I sometimes use the plastic bags from the grocery store to bag my dog's waste when I take her for a walk, and that basically ruins the whole experience for me, because all I can think about is how bad that is for the planet. These dog poop bags are the answer: Available in two sizes, these bags contain an additive that help them break down faster in the dump, and both the packaging and the core are made from recycled material. Available sizes: Mini, Standard

33. This Device Purifies Your Air And Sanitizes It Of Germs, Too Guardian Technologies Germ Guardian $34.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Petite enough to plug in to a wall outlet anywhere in the house without causing an unwieldy obstruction, this air purifier eliminates unwelcome household odors while also sanitizing the air to remove airborne germs and bacteria. This device uses a UV-C light to kill nasty infectious viruses including influenza, staph, and rhinovirus — and is even capable of reducing volatile organic compounds thanks to the titanium dioxide it has on board. In short, if it's something you don't want to breathe, this gadget can likely handle it.

34. A New Strategy For Beating Bedbugs — These Plastic Fences Keep Them From Ever Reaching Your Furniture EcoPest Labs Bed Bug Interceptors (8-Pack) $27.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Bedbugs are a pernicious and stubborn problem, especially with children and/or pets in the house that preclude the use of chemicals that can be incredibly toxic. These furniture protectors provide a mechanical means of preventing them from gaining access to your soft furniture, surrounding the legs of your bed, sofa, chairs and the like with unsurmountable obstacles so that the bugs won't be able to get up and inside.

35. These Foot Pads For Pain Relief Samsali Foot Pads (20-Pack) $19.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Blended with calming natural ingredients including vitamin C and several different types of vinegar, these foot pads are designed to detoxify your entire body through the soles of your feet, relieving stress and pain and providing a better night's sleep. Essentially, they're the cure for all that ails you, when worn over the course of several days in a row until the discoloration emitted by your feet stops — showing that the detox is complete.

36. An Odd-But-Genius Vinegar Tonic That Makes A Great Salad Dressing Or Cocktail Ingredient Hany's Harvest Carolina Reaper Apple Cider Vinegar Fire Tonic $18.09 | Amazon See On Amazon Combining apple cider vinegar with a new ingredient that's usually guaranteed to make your hair stand on end — the Carolina Reaper hot pepper — this tonic is the perfect unexpected twist to give your next cocktail or salad dressing a little extra kick. Spicy without being overpowering, it would also make a great marinade for chicken or pork...or, of course, you can shoot it straight just for the health benefits.