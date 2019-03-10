Taking a break from D.C., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent the weekend in Austin, Texas, looking for burritos and speaking at South by Southwest (SXSW). Both parts of her weekend went viral, but only one of the two can you watch online now. Ocasio-Cortez's SXSW talk has gone viral — both for its content and for a surprise cameo by Bill Nye the Science Guy, who asked her about the role fear has in preventing adoption of measures to help stop climate change.

Ocasio-Cortez touched on many things during her hour-long talk, but her defense of her all-out approach to reforming politics and renewing arguments for progressive policy may be the most on-brand. She was asked about "incrementalism," the idea of taking smaller steps toward progress — and, surprise, it's not her thing. She's more about "bold stances," not checking the box to be a moderate.

"Moderate is not a stance. It's just an attitude towards life of, like, 'meh,'" she said, pronouncing it exactly like most young people do show indifference. "We’ve become so cynical, that we view 'meh,' or 'eh' — we view cynicism as an intellectually superior attitude, and we view ambition as youthful naiveté when ... the greatest things we have ever accomplished as a society have been ambitious acts of vision. And the 'meh' is worshipped now — for what?"

More to come ...