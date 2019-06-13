Turns out you might not need to shut up next school year because A.P. Bio won't return for Season 3. TVLine reported that creator Mike O'Brien shared on Twitter that NBC canceled the Glenn Howerton comedy with four episodes still left in Season 2. The final two episodes will air on June 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The prospect of more episodes of A.P. Bio seems as unpromising as Jack Griffin's efforts to get out of Toledo, but the cast has been encouraging fans to get the show renewed with #SaveAPBio. But if their efforts fail, we have some other shows featuring the cast of A.P. Bio that may help you get through these dark times.

O'Brien tweeted out the cancelation news on May 24 and soon after, cast members like Patton Oswalt asked Twitter #SaveAPBio. Leading up to the Season 2 finale, Howerton, Oswalt, and O'Brien were still pleading with fans to keep the show going. But just in case you won't get to see the halls of Whitlock High School ever again, there are plenty of other TV series out in the world that feature the A.P. Bio cast. Unfortunately, many of Mr. Griffin's students don't have the acting résumés that the adult actors do (although you can see Dan Decker actor Spence Moore II in 13 Reasons Why).

So you'll want to be on the lookout for those younger actors to showcase their skills in other projects after A.P. Bio. And in the meantime, let the adults keep you laughing with these 13 shows.

1. 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' Giphy To get your Howerton fix, look no further than It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (streaming on Hulu) where he's played the psychopath Dennis for 13 seasons.

2. 'The Mindy Project' Giphy Howerton also played a love interest on Mindy Kaling's series The Mindy Project, which moved to Hulu after being canceled by Fox. Cross your fingers that A.P. Bio gets saved the same way.

3. 'The Goldbergs' Giphy Oswalt has lots of high school TV experience since he provides the narration for this coming-of-age ABC family comedy, available to watch on Hulu.

4. 'Saturday Night Live' Giphy Paula Pell as school secretary Helen has a hilarious dynamic with Oswalt's Principal Durbin. She even wrote the Season 2 episode "Handcuffed," which should come as no surprise since she worked as a writer on SNL for nearly 20 years (selected seasons available to stream on Hulu). She created such memorable sketches at the Spartan Cheerleaders and A.P. Bio creator O'Brien worked as an SNL writer with her.

5. 'Big Mouth' Giphy Pell provides multiple voices for this Netflix cartoon about adolescence, including the mom of John Mulaney's Andrew Glouberman.

6. 'Baskets' Giphy Lyric Lewis, who plays teacher Stef, has popped up in a few episodes of Zach Galifianakis' FX show that's available on Hulu.

7. 'BoJack Horseman' Giphy Michelle actor Jean Villepique is Tracy on this animated Netflix series, and Oswalt also lends his voice on the regular.

8. 'Up All Night' Giphy Villepique worked on an Arnett show before — another canceled NBC series, Up All Night. You can see her portray neighbor Terry on NBC's website where the show is available to stream.

9. 'Love' Giphy Pell plays Mickey's boss Erika on Netflix's Love and bonus: Mary Sohn — who plays art teacher Mary on A.P. Bio — also appears in an episode.

10. 'Veep' Giphy The characters on this Julia Louis-Dreyfus HBO political comedy, including Oswalt's Teddy Sykes, make Jack Griffin look like the nicest and most moral guy around.

11. 'Disjointed' akamatthewmurdock/Tumblr Jack's Season 2 love interest Lynette (Elizabeth Alderfer) played Olivia in this Kathy Bates-starring Netflix comedy about weed.

12. 'Community' Giphy Teacher Dave (David Neher) has been to school before since he portrayed Todd in Community, available on Hulu.