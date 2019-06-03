The moon landing may have served as a monumental accomplishment to the United States' history, but what if those first few steps had come about a little bit different? That's precisely what Apple TV+'s For All Mankind trailer seeks to explore. The upcoming series will examine the space race between Russia and the United States shortly after the moon landing in the 1960s — only in this alternate reality, Russia makes it to the moon first.

The streaming platform, which is set to debut later this year, has numerous projects in the works, but this is first full-length trailer to come out of the woodwork thus far, and based on the footage, it's sure to be a must-see event. Not to mention, it will also make you view the moon landing in a completely different light. Developed by Battlestar Galactica showrunner and Outlander creator Ronald D. Moore, the series seeks to answer the question: “What would have happened if the global space race had never ended?” Needless to say, the competition heats up rather quickly.

According to For All Mankind's official logline, as reported by TVLine, the series takes place in “an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the U.S. to the moon." So, in other words, get ready for a series that quite literally out of this world.

Apple TV on YouTube

The clip kicks off with the people of America watching in both shock and disappointment as a Soviet astronaut makes their first few steps on the moon. Believing that the United States should've gotten there first, this development lights a fire in NASA, prompting them to do whatever it takes to win this space race and come out on top. But to what end and at what cost?

The series is set to star The Killing's Joel Kinnaman along with, Michael Dorman (Patriot), Sarah Jones (The Path), Shantel VanSanten (Shooter), Wrenn Schmidt (Outcast), and Jodi Balfour (Quarry). However, as intriguing as the trailer may be, Apple TV Plus' launch date has yet to be released, so it's difficult to nail down precisely when viewers will be able to watch the events of this high-takes series unfold, though it was indicated the streaming platform would debut sometime this fall.

A few months ago Apple unveiled a trailer, which showed brief snippets of all the different shows that would be featured on the service. This includes The Morning Show, starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, which has already been picked up for two seasons, as well as true crime series Are You Sleeping?, which stars Octavia Spencer, Lizzy Caplan, Aaron Paul, and Ron Cephas Jones.

Given all the big names attached to these projects, it's clear that this launch is gearing up to be a pretty big deal. And if For All Mankind is any indication of the content to come, this is going to be the start of a beautiful TV streaming friendship.