Despite all the uncouplings over the years, each summer of love on the island (that isn't really an island, but more just like a villa in Majorca) fills you with renewed hope. Call me naïve, but I really thought that Jack and Dani, Meg and Wes, Kaz and Josh would go the distance. But nope. Not even a year later, and all of last season's Love Islanders have broken up. Which makes me wonder, are any Love Island couples still together? Before the next season rolls back around, I want to know whether it's worth holding out hope this time around.

Well, as of writing, love — at least of the Love Island kind — isn't quite dead. A few couples from previous seasons still remain, including 2017's Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, who seem to keep going from strength to strength. After a quick peep of Camilla's Instagram, it's easy to see that this couple are the real deal. They look more loved-up with every post, having travelled the world together, and just welcomed a couple of pups to their family. This couple are truly keeping the Love Island dream alive.

Camilla and Jamie's season has had one of the show's better success rates, as it also produced perhaps one of the tightest couples in Love Island history. Although their time as a couple in the villa was cut short, Jessica Shears and Dom Lever have proved that you really can find the one on a reality TV show. While they got married on live TV last year (sort of — it turns out it wasn't actually legally binding), and as The Sun reported, they've since tied the knot for real.

As OK! reports, the pair got married in Mykonos in October, and have since announced that a Love Island baby is on the way. Dom posted the ultrasound scan onto his Instagram on May 15. However, it won't be the show's first baby. Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde, of the 2016 series, welcomed baby Freddie-George into the world last year, as OK! reports. The new arrival came jus a few months before the couple got engaged in July (at the Love Island villa where they met, no less). They're still very much together, rest assured. And if you want to keep up with their relationship and wedding planning, you can catch them on TOWIE.

Also from the 2016 season, contestants Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland found similar success in love. They're still very much together and thriving, after getting hitched the same year as their fellow loved-up contestants Jess and Dom, with OK! revealing they had wed on Sept. 18, 2018. But that's about it for Love Island remainers.

While I can't say that the show's had the greatest success rate for true love, the upcoming season, which kicks off on Monday, June 3, may well remedy that. Here's hoping for more successful matches, marriages, and utterly adorable baby pics in the future, please.