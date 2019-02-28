Ariana Grande has released two albums in the past year. But a new sighting has fans wondering if she has even more new music on the way. So, are Ariana Grande and Big Sean collaborating on new music? The exes were seen together outside a recording studio in Los Angeles, according to several sources on Thursday, including Us Weekly.

Grande is gearing up for the sweetener/thank u, next tour, so she probably doesn't have a ton of time to be recording even more new music. But then again, she put the thank u, next album together super quickly — so the idea of her making even more new music with her ex-boyfriend isn't totally out of the question.

Of course, even if Grande and Big Sean were spending some time together, that doesn't meant they were recording new music (or that they're planning on getting back together). But the news didn't stop Arianators from taking it as a sign.

"Another ariana and big sean collab. i would like to hear it," Twitter user @notearsanais tweeted. "Ariana and big Sean were at the studio?? .. IM AMPED!," wrote @fruitiisus. And Twitter user @andrewnsmith8 went with the Mo'nique "I would like to see it" meme, tweeting, "that song y'all recorded yesterday?" along with the clip.

If Grande and Big Sean are working on new music together, it wouldn't be the first time they've collaborated. Grande's song "Best Mistake" features Big Sean, as does her song "Right There." And Big Sean's song "Research" featured Grande, too.

Grande's fans have also speculated that her song "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" could be about Big Sean, although there's not much proof to back up the theory. The singer hasn't addressed it publicly, but fans have been positing the guess ever since the song's release.

For the record, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have been romantically linked since 2016. Aiko covered up a tattoo of Big Sean last year, E! News noted, which caused some people to speculate about whether or not she and the rapper had broken up. But the pair never officially split, and it seems like they're likely still together. As E! pointed out, Aiko has covered some of her other tattoos in the past, too.

And while Grande hasn't addressed the subject of "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" in particular, she did mention Big Sean by name in "thank u, next." In the song's first verse, she says that the rapper "wasn't a match" for her. And on the page about him in her Burn Book-inspired diary, Grande wrote plenty of nice things, like "so cute" and "so sweet." (She also wrote that Big Sean "could still get it," so take that as you will.)

The "thank u, next" references don't mean that the two of them are headed for a romantic reconciliation, but it does show that Grande and the rapper are still on good terms. They might be working on new music together, or they could have just hung out while she was in Los Angeles. But knowing Arianators, the speculation won't stop anytime soon.