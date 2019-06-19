Relationships are like shoes — you never really know how good or bad they are until you have to go forth in them. It's also really easy to judge them from the outside, so basically, none of us should give the eye to another person's coupledom until we really, truly understand it (which is probably never). That's the case with Dorinda Medley and her boyfriend John Mahdessian — these two keep things quiet, but it doesn't mean that they're not in love.

Dorinda and John have been together for about seven years now and their courtship has always danced to the beat of its own drum. Dorinda started dating John after the death of her husband, Richard Medley, and she's said on Real Housewives Of New York that John is totally unlike her late husband. That's cool — sometimes, at different points in our lives, different people fulfill the different things that we need. Right now, John is the thing that Dorinda needs. He makes her laugh, and they have fun. What else do you need?

The only real problem with their relationship seems to stem from other people's opinions about their dynamic and situation. In Season 11 of Real Housewives Of New York, Dorinda finally bought a new apartment and previews show that the other Housewives were shocked that a) John doesn't live with her after seven years, and b) that there was nary an artifact of John's to be found laying around the house. Dorinda's excuse is that she doesn't want John's stuff around and that should be fine; Dorinda and John live separate lives and still choose to be together. Isn't that what adult relationships are all about?

Dorinda and John are still together, as evidenced by a few pics on her Instagram, but it seems to me that they don't have to prove anything to anyone else so long as they're happy with their own relationship. That's not to say that John and Dorinda don't have their issues. According to Page Six, John was hurt after Dorinda reportedly said that she wouldn't get married again because she was "too old."

Why bother, she said. “We love each other and support each other, and for me, I don’t know what the point would be [to get married],” Dorinda explained. “I think marriage is for young people... You want children, you want a home together, you want to grow in a certain way.”

Dorinda told Bravo that she and John are in a "committed and monogamous relationship," so what more do people want from them? This is what works for Dorinda and John, and honestly, living apart after this long seems nice. You can be alone, be yourself, just hang out without another person there.

If anything, Dorinda and John are secure enough in their affections for each other that they don't have to be together all the time. It makes their time together so much better. Dorinda and John are still happy functioning as a unit, so it's time for everyone else to just butt out.