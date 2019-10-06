Their rumored New York City romance may have been short-lived, but it's likely that Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid are still friends. On Thursday, Oct. 3, he ran into her former stepsisters Erin and Sara Foster at an event for La Mer skincare, and he took the time to stop and snap some photos. That shouldn't really come as a surprise, though, considering Tyler's known for being a class act.

Also models, the Foster sisters were featured in the brand's holiday campaign. The three of them posed for a picture on Sara's Instagram story — Tyler smiled from in between them, an arm around each one. Sara pointed up at Tyler in silly disbelief and shock for the camera. “After @tylerjcameron3 told us we were his ‘La Moms’ it was def time to take a shot and go home,” she wrote, per Us Weekly.

On her grid, she shared a separate photo with her sister from the event. "La Mer could have hired models in thongs for their holiday campaign," she wrote. "Instead they hired a mom in spanx. Love you @lamer."

It's unclear how much time Tyler would've spent with the sisters while reportedly dating Gigi, considering her mother, Yolanda Hadid and Sara and Erin's father, David Foster, divorced in 2017, per People, long before Tyler's rise to Bachelorette fame.

An Oct. 3 report from Us Weekly confirmed that Gigi and Tyler reportedly split after two months of dating. Their relationship came as a surprise for many, as much of the Bachelorette fandom anticipated a renewed spark between Tyler and Hannah Brown after their date proposal during the July 29 Bachelorette finale.

On Oct. 1, Tyler hinted to the news during his guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. On the show, fellow guest Jenny McCarthy asked him if he was "available." Tyler responded with, "I may be single."

That comment echos the way he responded to Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima when she asked him about his relationship status during their Sept. 24 interview — the first at-length interview he participated in after that drink with Hannah. Zima directly asked him if he was in love with anyone, and his response was understandably flustered.

"Our relationship doesn't need to be public. She's good people, she's an amazing person and we're just keeping it friendly," he said, referring to Hadid. "I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships. I've dated publicly, so... I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now. I'm in love with myself."

Throughout the rest of the interview, Zima continued to ask him Gigi questions, and he consistently gave her similar, vague answers. "She's great," he would say. Zima also asked him if he thought he and Gigi would ever model together or cross paths professionally. He said no, that "she's a little bit more big-time than I am."

Yet, he still ended up at the same event as her former stepsisters, so maybe he's more "big-time" than he thinks he is.