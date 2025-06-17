Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Reveal Their Baby Girl’s Unique Name

After months of mystery, Megan Fox and MGK (fka Machine Gun Kelly) have announced the name of their newborn daughter. On June 17, the musician posted a belated Father’s Day video on Instagram, sharing a clip of him playing the ukulele to his baby girl (who verbally approves) and revealing her name in the caption.

“Saga Blade Fox-Baker,” he wrote with a flaming heart emoji, before acknowledging the mother of his child. “Thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox.”

The duo welcomed their first child together on March 27, with MGK announcing her arrival by sharing a black-and-white video on Instagram of Fox holding their daughter’s hand. “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” he captioned the post.

Saga joins Fox’s three sons that she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — 12-year-old Noah, 11-year-old Bodhi, and 8-year-old Journey — as well as MGK’s 15-year-old daughter, Casie, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

MGK & Megan’s Name Confusion

Fox and MGK kept their newborn daughter’s name secret for nearly three months. However, some fans mistook his Instagram announcement post as a name reveal. Just a few days after the birth, TikTok user @jessweslie posted a video about the duo welcoming their baby, telling their 221,000-plus followers that her name was Celestial Seed.

MGK caught wind of this error and shared the video on his Instagram Story in order to clarify the truth. “Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed,’” he wrote, using the rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emoji. “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

Fox announced that she was expecting her and MGK’s first child on Instagram in November 2024, nearly a year after she revealed that she experienced a pregnancy loss.