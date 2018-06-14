She may have left the villa still single, but it looks as thought this year's first Love Island evictee Kendall Rae-Knight may have found her match — and in the form of another alum from the ITV2 reality show, no less. Following a flirtatious display on companion series Aftersun, Kendall was snapped locking lips with Love Island 2017 winner Kem Cetinay. So, are Kem and Kendall dating now?

I present, the evidence. Kendall was the first Islander to exit the 2018 series after being ditched by Adam Collard in favour of new arrival Rosie Williams. Following that rejection, Kendall appeared on Love Island companion show Aftersun to discuss her early exit from the show, alongside that week's panellists Joel Dommett, Vick Hope, and Mr. Kem Cetinay.

Throughout the show, the other panellists were quick to point out that Kem — who now hosts the official Love Island podcast alongside Arielle Free — had the hots for Kendall after watching her on the series. And, appearing on ITV's This Morning earlier this week, Kendall confirmed Kem is also her type and that the pair had swapped numbers following their meeting on Aftersun. "We had a little chat," she said. "He's lovely - he is my type. He sent me a couple of pictures that we had together."

This Morning on YouTube

Following their flirtatious AfterSun display, Kem and Kendall posted pictures of one another on their individual Instagram accounts, further igniting their fans' hopes they would start dating. And then, the plot thickened with the involvement of Kem's ex-girlfriend — and former Kendall fan — Amber Davies.

Like a lot of former contestants, Amber has been live tweeting reactions to the 2018 series. And, on June 5 — while Kendall was still in the Love Island villa — Amber tweeted "Kendall is adorable", suggesting to her followers that she was a fan of the former shoe store manager. However, this all seemed to change earlier this week, when Amber retweeted her original statement before adding: “Well I take that back”, along with an embarrassed face emoji.

Amber swiftly deleted the retweet (although, kept the original up on her account) but not before fans had seen it and took it as further evidence things were heating up between Kem and Kendall. Or Kemdall, as I'm sure Kem would like them to be known. And, then came the picture of Kendall and Kem kissing in a hotel lobby shared by the Daily Mail. Surely, this was evidence the pair are now dating?

According to Love Island 2017 runner-up and Kem's friend Olivia Attwood, it certainly looks like it. “Well I mean I’m not super comfortable because Amber is my best friend, but they’ve finished, moved on," she told ITV's This Morning. “It’s been a while now. Amber’s moved on and so has Kem, you know? She’s lovely.”

This Morning on YouTube

So, are Kendall and Kem dating? It may be too early to say but the photograph of them kissing is surely an indication that they are at least getting to know one another in a pretty familiar way.

If they were to officially declare themselves boyfriend and girlfriend, it would be Kem's first relationship following his failed romance with his fellow Love Island winner Amber, who had previously hinted a reunion could be on the cards for the couple in the future. "For me, I always say, it was the right person but just at the completely wrong time," she told ITV's Lorraine previously.

Nonetheless, with Niall now out of the villa, there's no one stopping Amber from also locking lips with a 2018 Islander. Watch this space, peeps.

Love Island airs on ITV2, Sunday to Friday at 9 p.m.