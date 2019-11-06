Are Kylie Jenner & Drake Dating? Conflicting Reports Are Spreading

Drake and one newly-single member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew recently sparked romance rumors after the rapper's 33rd birthday — and now that speculation is picking back up again. So, are Kylie Jenner and Drake dating? Neither Jenner nor Drake have publicly commented on the matter just yet, but their whatever-ship sure is causing people to talk. (Bustle reached out to reps for Jenner and Drake for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

This whole "are they or aren't they?" situation first began at the end of October after Jenner attended Drake's (second) birthday party at Goya Studios in LA. An onlooker at the celebration told Us Weekly that Jenner was "never too far away" from the rapper that night, and she spent most of the evening "living her best single life." A second source claimed the pair talked a ton and "there seemed to be an attraction" between them.

After that, things went pretty quiet on the rumor front. Well, until Wednesday, when insiders told People that Drake and Jenner have been spending time together "romantically," which is exactly what a source for Us Weekly claimed that same day. "Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn," they told Us Weekly, while also mentioning the rapper's Halloween party that they reportedly attended together.

Around the same time People and Us Weekly published their reports about Drake and Jenner taking things in a romantic direction, though, Entertainment Tonight completely flipped the script. Apparently, a source close to Drake told the outlet that they are "not romantically involved and not seeing one another" and a source close to Jenner confirmed that "dating isn’t on her mind right now, and she’d still like to make things work with Travis [Scott]."

While it's currently very unclear where these two stand, it's worth noting that Drake has been friends with Jenner and her family for quite some time. Even if they did spend "a lot of time talking to each other" at Drake's birthday (as one of Us Weekly's sources claimed), these two go way back — all the way back to Jenner's sweet 16 party in 2015 — so maybe they just had a lot of catching up to do.

On the other hand, an insider for Us Weekly said in late October that Jenner and Scott — whose split was confirmed by several outlets on Oct. 1 — probably won't be getting back together any time soon. "They have differing objectives and two different lives," the source claimed. Now, that doesn't necessarily mean that Jenner wouldn't eventually "like to make things work" with ex Scott, as ET reported, it just means it may not be a priority at the moment.

Again, neither Jenner nor Drake have commented on the dating rumors, so there's no way to know for sure right now. But Jenner did tweet last month that "the internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is."