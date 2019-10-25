Kylie Jenner & Drake Were Reportedly Spotted Flirting At His Birthday Party

Weeks after Kylie Jenner parted ways from boyfriend Travis Scott, the reality star was spotted with the rapper's "Sicko Mode" collaborator, Drake. According to Us Weekly, Jenner and Drake flirted at his birthday party on Wednesday night and they reportedly shared a "connection." (Bustle reached out to reps for Jenner and Drake for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

A couple of days after celebrating at Poppy nightclub with Rihanna, Drake threw yet another birthday bash at LA's Goya Studios, which was attended by celebs including Diddy, Adele, and of course, Jenner. Us Weekly reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star spent most of the night with Drake and his friends while "living her single best life." A source said, "She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there."

Jenner and Drake go way back to 2013 when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arranged for the rapper to perform at her sweet 16. He also attended the family's annual Christmas party in 2015. There have been no reports indicating the pair is actually dating, but both celebs are single at the moment. In early October, Jenner confirmed her split from Scott on Twitter, explaining the pair is still dedicated to co-parenting their daughter, Stormi. As for Drake, he's currently not linked to anyone, but most recently sparked dating rumors with model Bella Harris in late 2018, which Harris quickly shot down on Instagram.

This isn't the first time that Drake has been connected to a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family in a romantic capacity. The "Hotline Bling" rapper was rumored to be seeing Kendall Jenner in late 2015, thanks to a cozy selfie that Drake posted on Instagram from the aforementioned Christmas party. However, it was never confirmed whether they were actually dating or not.

Drake also has a bit of a messy connection to Jenner's older sister Kim and her husband. Drama between Drake and West began in 2018 with a couple of diss tracks from West's frequent collaborator, Pusha T. One of Pusha's tracks revealed Drake had a secret child, but West shut down rumors that he was the one who spilled the news. Fans also speculated Kardashian was the "Kiki" referenced in Drake's "In My Feelings" and wondered if the two previously hooked up (which Kardashian clarified "never happened"). Most recently, West addressed the Drake feud, telling Apple Music Beats 1's Zane Lowe this week, "Drake literally lives four blocks down street from me. That shows God has a sense of humor cause we had a rivalry."

Drama aside, Drake has a long history with the family (including a friendship with momager Kris), so it's not too surprising that he and Jenner were recently hanging out. But only time will tell if there's any genuine, romantic connection there — maybe she was just repaying the favor after he attended her sweet 16.