Jordyn Woods is Kylie Jenner's best friend. One of the perks of that relationship is that Woods often tests new Kylie Cosmetics products. She usually shows off new Lip Kit hues on Instagram before they drop and even has a liquid lipstick named after her. But is a Kylie Cosmetics x Jordyn Woods makeup collection on the way? Well, according to a nearly seven-minute YouTube video where the besties answered Twitter questions, there sure is.

We'll pause for a moment to let that one sink in since Kylie Cosmetics fans and Kylie x Jordyn shippers have been wishing and hoping that the dynamic duo would create a full suite of products.

At the very end of the video at the 6:10 mark, Jenner reads the question, "Is there going to be a Jordyn Collection for Kylie Cosmetics?" She immediately and without an ounce of hesitation answers, "YES! There, I said it! It's coming soon, stay tuned!"

That's the only concrete info we have so far. It's happening and it's coming soon. It's also likely in production, given the lightning quickness of Jenner's response. There were no release dates, no product reveals, no formula discussions, and no swatches shared in this clip. But that's totally OK! We know it's on the way, that's all that matters, and we're on board.

Watch the video below, where Jenner also talks about how her newborn daughter Stormi inherited her eyes and her dad's lips. Awww!

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

A co-designed cosmetics collection is the ultimate bestie move. While you and your BFF aren't likely creating your own makeup line, you can still get together with your ride or die and play with these products when they launch. You can do each other's makeup. You can test out the items on one other. You can swap shades that perhaps look better with her skin tone than yours and vice versa. You can have your own makeup bestie party inspired by these two!

Jenner is no stranger to collabs with people that she loves. She designed an entire range inspired by and dedicated to baby Stormi.

Kylie Cosmetics recently collaborated with Jenner's eldest sis Kourtney Kardashian for a super smoldering collection that just came back in stock.

The brand also partnered with its fearless leader's mother and momager Kris Jenner for the awesome Mother's Day Collection.

The Kylie Cosmetics x KKW Beauty creme liquid lippies served as the launch for big sis Kim Kardashian West's beauty brand.

Jenner also issued a few lippie sets with sister Khloe Kardashian. She has also named products after family members — from grandma Mary Jo to her niece Penelope to her nephew Reign. She keeps Kylie Cosmetics all in the fam.

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics Jordy Velvet Lip Kit $27 The Jordyn Woods lip color is named "Jordy." It's a raspberry red shade. It comes in the Velvet formula, which is a lighter, more comfy wear version of the mega matte Lip Kits but with all of the same rich pigmentation. The Velvet Lip Kit features a liquid lipstick and a liner! Buy Now

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

What a lovely shade. Jenner and Woods are such bestie goals, aren't they? A Woods-inspired Lip Kit is awesome. But an entire collection? Now that is going to be epic. Bring it, ladies.

Will there be an eyeshadow palette? New and reformulated Kylighters, since Jenner has dropped hints that those are getting an upgrade? New Lip Kits? Velvets? Glosses? Kyliner?! Ahh! So. Many. Possibilities!

We are just going to have to learn to exercise some patience. Stay tuned to the Kylie Cosmetic socials, as well as those of Jenner and Woods, since that is likely where the next hints, teases, and details regarding this collab are going to happen.

Jenner and Woods certainly know how to get fans excited. There's no way this partnership won't be good. It's exciting to see Jenner team up with her bestie, as opposed to one of her sisters. Although a Kendall kollection would be pretty sweet...