After more than two years of dating, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called it quits in early October. Now, only a couple of weeks later, some people are convinced Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott could be back together. But despite fans' "evidence" that they've rekindled things, there are actually more clues to the contrary. (Bustle reached out to Jenner and Scott's rep for comment on the reunion rumors, but did not receive an immediate response.)

According to Cosmo U.K., reconciliation rumors first sparked after Scott posted a video of his daughter Stormi watching one of his performances, while a woman (not seen on camera) speaks to the 1-year-old. One fan wrote on Instagram, "i think Kylie's there too. that's her phone i recognized the phone case, it looks familiar." Another said, "They so getting BACK TOGETHER PERIODT PERIODT." And yet another speculated the video was his way of showing fans "he is still close with Kylie."

Whether or not Jenner (or her phone) was actually in the video, it's still a leap to assume she and Scott are back together simply because they were in the same room. After all, E! News recently reported the former couple spent time together with their daughter over the weekend, but a source said they're still "recovering" from their split.

Adding more evidence that they're not back together yet, Jenner took Stormi to the pumpkin patch on Wednesday without Scott in sight. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an array of photos featuring her daughter alongside her cousins, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian. This contrasted last year's trip where Jenner, Scott, and Stormi all went to the pumpkin patch together and documented their adventure on Instagram.

According to People, Jenner's family is fully on board with the pair getting back together, since they make a "great team," but even that report hints they're not there quite yet. Their source added, "It’s a good sign that they still enjoy hanging out." Around the time that the pair announced first their split, a source told People there is "absolutely hope that they will get back together."

Jenner and Scott's split was announced on Oct. 1. A couple of days later, the KUWTK star confirmed the news on Twitter, telling fans she and her ex were on "great terms" and their daughter is their main priority. As for Scott, he took to his Instagram Story on Oct. 4 to deny cheating led to their split. He also said that he is "focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real."

While all these recent updates don't confirm they're back together romantically, they do support exactly what Scott and Jenner have already said — they're focusing on family above all else.