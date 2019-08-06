After new islanders like Eric and Emily arrived in the Love Island villa, it seemed like Krya had begun moving on from Cashel. But Monday night's episode brought a surprise that changed everything. And now, it seems very likely that Kyra and Cashel are together after Love Island.

Though by the time Cashel left the villa, Kyra had made clear she wanted to end their romantic relationship and pursue other people, watching him go home seemed to make her reconsider. "Honestly, I can't even like take this... It just threw me," she said tearfully. "I don't even want to be here if he's not here."

Afterward, she distanced herself from her new partner, Eric, and continued wearing the necklace Cash gave her just before leaving. Eventually, she admitted to the other women that she wanted Cash back. "I connected with that boy on such a crazy level," she said. "I can honestly say that I love Cash. Like, the second that I leave this villa, I'm going to call him and I'm gonna like, tell him how I feel."

When Kyra was eliminated on Monday night's episode, she stayed true to her word. "The first thing I want to do when I get out of here is call [Cashel]," she said. To her surprise, she didn't have to wait until she left the villa to see him again.

Love Island USA on YouTube

She called him just as she said she would and waited nervously while the line rang. When he answered, she asked if he'd be willing to "see what happens” with their relationship when she returned home. She had no clue that he was approaching from behind her, the phone held to his ear. "How about now?" he asked. She turned around, squealed with joy at the sight of him, and ran into his arms. They shared a passionate kiss. "I'm so happy to see you!" she said.

Kyra may have tried to connect with Eric, Emily, and Jered, but she was thinking about Cash the whole time. And she may not walk away from the island with a grand prize of $100,000, but she ended up getting something even better: a potential partner for life.

According to her Instagram, which was run by her siblings and fellow band members while she was gone, she returned home August 6. The night before, she was with Cash, presumably still on the island, and she posted a video to her Instagram story in which they shared a silly smooch. So they're basically Instagram official now, right?

As for the rest of the islanders, there are four couples still left in the villa: Caro and Ray, Zac and Elizabeth, Dylan and Alexandra, and Emily and Weston. Two of them have had their final dates so far — Dylan and Alexandra and Zac and Elizabeth. Dylan asked Alexandra to be his girlfriend on a helicopter, and Zac told Elizabeth he's in love with her. For one episode, there sure was a lot of love to go around. But that's why it's called Love Island, right?