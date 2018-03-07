Monday night's Bachelor finale was shocking, and now, Tuesday's edition of After The Final Rose has given fans even more to talk about. Now that we know that Arie and Lauren are back together (despite the fact that he broke Becca's heart on camera), what happens next? Are Arie and Lauren living together now? It seems obvious that Arie wants to take things to the next level, and Lauren has forgiven him, so where does that leave their future?

In the beginning of the second part of the finale, we got a peek into what happened when Arie and Lauren reunited. Although she confessed how heartbroken she was when he sent her home and proposed to Becca instead, she did decide to take him back. And then, when she and Arie appeared on stage with Chris Harrison, we got an even better insight into where their relationship is today. But knowing that Arie is from Scottsdale and Lauren is from Dallas, does that mean that they're going to try to make a long distance relationship work, or is one of them going to have to move?

They didn't open up about it too much, but they did reveal that Lauren is moving to Arizona to be with Arie, and they'll be driving her stuff there soon.

"Taking care of our relationship is the priority, so whatever we need to do to do that," Arie said of his priorities now that the show is officially over. It makes sense that Arie and Lauren wasted no time deciding to move in together. After all, they were broken up for awhile, and now that things are back on between between them, they probably want to make up for all that time they lost.

"We're crazy about each other, we talk to each other for three hours on the phone when we're not together," Arie said. It sounds like they didn't exactly love not spending all their time with each other, so bridging that gap between them is probably for the best.

Oh, and then there's the little detail of how Lauren and Arie got engaged toward the end of their segment on After The Final Rose, so for them to move in together sooner rather than later is probably a good decision. They may be planning a wedding, but they definitely need time to get to know each other — and living with someone is a pretty good way to find out all kinds of things about them that you didn't already know.

In Arie's proposal speech to Lauren, he said:

"I made some bad decisions but the best decision was running back to you. I can't imagine a life without you. You showed me a love that is patient, a love that is kind, and I truly believe you are my soulmate. I'm ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it, good and bad. I love you so much. And I want to do this in front of everyone because I want to show you that I should have done this a long time ago."

It sounds like these two are set on spending the rest of their lives together, and that life will begin in Scottsdale. Even though The Bachelor is over for the season, fans can probably count on regular updates on this next part of their journey all over social media, if these two are anything like contestants who have gotten engaged on the show in the past.. It's obvious that they're really excited about everything that comes next. Moving in together, planning a wedding... Arie and Lauren's to do list is getting longer by the minute.