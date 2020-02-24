Spoilers ahead for Episodes 1-9 of Love is Blind. Lauren and Cameron are one of four couples gearing up to walk down the aisle on Netflix's Love Is Blind just over a month after meeting (and getting engaged before ever seeing each other). Twitter will be happy to know, though, that a year and a half after filming finished, the two seem to still be together — at least based on some serious Instagram sleuthing.

To start, they both recently shared pictures from what looks like the same suburban street in Atlanta. They also both vacationed in Cancun, Mexico in December and wore the same pair of sunglasses in their pics. If that's not enough to convince you, in another Cancun photo, a standing figure is reflected in Cameron's mirrored aviators that fans believe is Lauren (and if you zoom in far enough, it doesn't not look like her). There are no blatant wedding rings in any of their pictures, but some photoshop-savvy viewers think Cam's left ring finger appears blurry in multiple shots, meaning his ring could have been edited out (you can also see what looks like a tan line from a wedding band here).

He and Lauren don't follow each other on Instagram, but that's typical spoiler protection protocol. Plus, they both look back on the Love Is Blind experience fondly. Lauren tells Bustle that the most surprising part of the experience was that "it worked," and that she "was able to really build a serious connection" with Cameron in a short amount of time. "I fell in love like within a week, you know?" she says.

Still, she had her hesitations. "I actually had to kind of step back for a second because I felt like I was gonna have a nervous breakdown. Because it's already a lot of pressure to plan a wedding in the first place," she reflects. "At times, it was just kind of overwhelming and I was like, 'I don't know if I can do this."

But Cameron was always there for moral support. "It was an accelerated timeline, of course. So I understood why it was tough for her. And then it made me start questioning like, 'Well man, am I being rash?'" he says. "It was just kind of tough because I knew that she needed to take some time to mentally process everything and emotionally process everything."

Ultimately, Lauren pushed through. "I've been so unhappy with so much of my dating life in the past," she says. "So that's when I said, I'm gonna fight all these fears, all these whispers in my head trying to stop me from my own happiness."

We'll have to wait and see if that gave her the confidence to say "I do" — although her Instagram seems to give it away.