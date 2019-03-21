The life of an international superstar, no matter what your profession is, leads to meeting a heck load of other international superstars. Which means if you are on that dating flex, you could end up one half of a very serious power couple. One so serious, it might leave you with an amalgamated couple name, in the vein of Brangelina, Kimye, Bennifer, Jelena. But y'all, could Jaris be the new name in town? Are Paris Hilton and Jack Whitehall dating? Here's what we know so far.

OK, so people have been suspecting that the two might be hanging out, owing to a lot of likes and comments on each other's Instagram accounts. Bustle contacted their reps for comment on this, but did not receive a response. As the The Sun reports, the comments in question include a heck of a lot of fire emojis from Hilton on Whitehall's pics. There is no way of telling whether anyone has slid into anyone's DMs, so it's hard to say if the flirting has sparked a potential connection or not. But one thing we know for sure is that this is absolutely not solely an online tête-à-tête. Oh no y'all, and the photos to prove it were shared after Hilton's recent wish-you-were-there birthday bash, as the Daily Mail reports. A bash where Hilton literally stole the show in a sparkly jumpsuit.

One of Whitehall's videos which was liked and commented on by Hilton was one of him appearing to be sat on a rather excited looking unicorn. — although, the love heart emoji and unicorn emoji from Hilton showed that she was definitely excited too.

Although nothing has been confirmed by the pair, and their private life is indeed theirs to keep private, they are both seemingly single after coming out of long term relationships. Hilton broke things off with former fiancé, actor Chris Zylka, back in November 2018. Speaking to the panel on U.S. hit chat show The Talk, Hilton said she wished him the best and the future is bright.

"I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focused on myself and my work."

However, during that appearance on the show, she also revealed that she is someone who moves fast in relation to love. When she knows, she just knows. She said "I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard".

Whitehall also recently ended a relationship with British actor Gemma Chan, as The Sun reports. The pair, who met on hit show Fresh Meat, dated for six happy years together, before going their separate ways. These days Whitehall seems to be basing himself in L.A. a lot, while promoting his new hit show Bounty Hunters, which is conveniently enough where Hilton seems to spend a lot of her time.

Despite nothing being confirmed, it looks like the pair are at the very least the on friendly terms. Now I'm just waiting on an invite to one of their parties.