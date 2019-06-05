Love Island is about as entertaining as TV can get. A load of young hot things vying for each other's attention, competing in funny tasks, and, of course, all that snogging. So they just chuck all these people in a house and let great things happen, right? Of course not you numpty, there's a lot more to it than that. The production team put a lot of work into making this show great, but the question is, are producers allowed into the Love Island villa?

I contacted ITV's press department for information on this and they informed us about the producers role in the day-to-day life in the villa:

"There is a producer who talks to them in the Beach Hut and if they are going on dates or to challenges obviously they are accompanied by someone from production."

According to former islander Kady McDermott, producers used to pop in to do some pretty important things. McDermott spoke to Cosmopolitan about her time on the show, confirming not only that the producers would visit but explaining one huge mystery behind the show:

"We would have food cooked for us at dinner, and producers would come to change our mic batteries. That's why dinner is never filmed or you don't see anyone eating hot food."

OMG, I am shook.

The Huffington Post also reports that during these meal times, the producers insist the islanders keep chats to a minimum. So us viewers miss none of the juicy stuff. Aw, thanks guys.

McDermott also explained to Cosmopolitan that the producers were close at hand during the challenges to ensure that everything runs smoothly. However, this can end up with a heck of a lot of retakes and means that the challenges we see taking place over mere minutes actually takes hours to shoot. "There was like a full squad of cameramen and producers, and it was like a reminder that you were on a TV programme," McDermott said.

So that Sliding Into The DMs challenge took longer than the gripping few minutes it was on last night? Yikes, I can't even deal. The challenge saw contestants getting wet and wild and guessing who was behind various statements. When each person guessed who the person was, they then snogged said individual. Which was a first passionate onscreen snog for several people and also a definite excuse to lock lips with whoever they had eyes for.

Like for example surfer girl Lucie who got to make out with her beau Joe. However, Lucie appears to be super popular with the male contestants this year. She received the attention of Anton (who's mum famously shaves his bum), despite both of them already being coupled up. She then went on to be picked by boxer Tommy Fury to couple up with, leaving poor Joe totally devastated.

Amanda Stavri, who is commissioning editor on Love Island spilled the beans to The Sun on where the production team hang out during the show. The producers spend most of their time in special production huts that are stationed around the villa, where they can monitor what's going on 24/7. Although producers aren't constantly in the villa, their rules are. The Sun also reports that there are rules re drinking and smoking, which means that things are kept on the better-behaved side of things.

Watch Love Island on ITV2 every night but Saturdays at 9p.m.