This weekend, Washington D.C. hosted its sixth annual Broccoli City Festival — an event promoting sustainable and environmentally conscious community development. The festival attracted some big names in the music industry, not to mention some prominent public figures from outside of the industry as well. In fact, a backstage photograph from the festival revealed that Sasha Obama and Cardi B might be friends — and Twitter was incredibly excited about the prospect.

As Billboard reported, rapper Cardi B was a headliner at Broccoli City on April 28. The outlet noted that, before Cardi B performed, Sasha joined the rapper and her fiance, Offset, in a private area backstage. A photo of the three of them featured a grown-up looking Sasha sitting in between the rapper and Offset. The photo rapidly made its way around social media and many people were thrilled by the notion that the former first daughter and enormously popular singer could possibly be friends. Other Twitter users marveled at how much Sasha has appeared to have grown up since her father left office. One user wrote, "Aww. Sasha Obama and CardiB hung out at Broccoli Fest. Sasha is almost all grown up."

Moreover, others on Twitter also made sure to assert that it is not at all appropriate to sexualize or criticize Sasha Obama, especially because she is only 16 years old. Those defending Sasha were responding to others on Twitter who they felt had been making inappropriate comments about the photograph.

In addition to hanging with Sasha Obama at the Broccoli City Fest, Cardi B also recently tweeted about former President Obama's accomplishments. On April 29, the rapper praised the 43rd president on Twitter, saying "Obama did enough for this country and let’s not forget! he did it while the house was Republican."

Broccoli City marks Cardi B's last performance before she heads on maternity leave. The rapper recently announced that she is planning on taking some time off as she nears the due date for her and Offset's first child. However, Cardi B has assured fans that she will be returning to the performance world after giving birth and that she still plans to be a part of Bruno Mars' tour, the 24K Magic Tour, later in 2018. The singer is slated to join Mars on tour at venues throughout the United States and Canada in September and October of 2018.

For her part, 16-year-old Sasha has kept busy being a typical teenager. She resides in Washington, D.C. with her parents and attends Sidwell Friends School, a highly acclaimed private D.C. high school. She celebrated her Sweet 16 last year with a glamorous birthday party and is now rapidly approaching her 17th birthday on June 10.

It's perhaps no surprise that Sasha attended the Broccoli City Festival, as the event has become somewhat of a DC institution for young people. According to its website, the festival is geared toward millennials and focuses on unifying people to achieve positive social change. As it described on its website:

The first Broccoli City Festival was started in 2013 to draw attention for Earth Day, aligning with the brands mission to build thriving urban communities to sustain future generations by mobilizing and educating urban millennials through social impact campaigns and major events. Through our programs we are creating higher standards of sustainable living, environmental sustainability, renewable energy, economic opportunity, and access to high quality food and shelter ...

As Washington's NBC Affiliate reported, over 33,000 people attended the Broccoli City festival in D.C. this weekend. And, as many on Twitter can attest, fans were certainly grateful and excited that both Cardi B and Sasha Obama were among those at the the festival — and impressed that they seem to have a close relationship.