Overall, Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules has been a pretty happy one for Scheana Marie, especially compared to Season 5, which featured her divorce from Michael Shay. This season has focused on her relationship with Rob Valletta, but as most viewers know, Scheana and Rob broke up in October 2017 after less than a year together. Seeing as they've been friends for over a decade and time has passed since filming, are Scheana and Rob back together now?

"We’re on good terms," Scheana tells Bustle. "We will always love and respect each other and support each other." She says the last time they saw each other was when Rob attended the opening night of her Las Vegas show, Sex Tips For Straight Women From a Gay Man, in January. Scheana says even though they haven't seen each other in person since then, they still keep in touch from time to time.

"We’ve not spoken as much, because it just became a little too hard for me to remain such close friends with someone who at the time I was still in love with," she says. "I felt like I kind of couldn’t completely move on in my life — not like I want to date or anything like that, that’s not on my radar right now — but I just felt like I needed to let go of the friendship a little bit. It was just weighing too heavy on my heart being close with someone I was no longer close with in other ways."

During Scheana's January Watch What Happens Live appearance, Rob even called in to let everyone know that all is well between them and to explain exactly why they broke up: because of her Pump Rules co-stars.

"The truth is, it’s really hard in her circle of friends," he admitted. "Individually, when they’re by themselves, they're really great people. But you put that group of people together, they’re savages. They come after you, and it’s really hard to have a successful relationship with those people attacking you from all sides." He later added, "It’s really hard. Her world is sometimes really hard to feel secure in."

Speaking of Rob having a hard time adjusting to the Bravo world, Scheana says the conversation he had with Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval in Big Bear about not throwing around "I love you" was an awkward one for him.

According to Scheana, "The gist of it is Rob is not a fan of Jax Taylor. They are not friends. He barely knows Sandoval, they’re not friends." She continues, "He was placed on a reality show because he was in a relationship with me. To hang out with all of these people he’ll probably never speak to again [and] for him to have to have a conversation about something so serious with two guys he barely met a couple months before was already uncomfortable for him."

Scheana also explains why Rob said what he said to Jax and Sandoval on the boat. "And what he meant by that [being careful with 'I love you'] was that he’s not a person who’s gonna hang up every phone call with, ‘OK, I love you, bye’, like in a routine sort of way." She adds, "When he told me, and still does tell me, he loves me, it’s in a way that’s more meaningful. ... He’s not a person who’s gonna throw it around in a casual sense is what he meant by that statement."

After the Big Bear episodes of Pump Rules aired, Rob took to Instagram (above) to explain himself. "A lot of people are watching a TV show that was shot months ago, and TV shows are shot to create drama and intrigue," he said. "No one knows what happens behind closed doors and or when the cameras are off. But what I do know is that there are things that I never expressed on camera, but did in person."

He also made it clear that he was "extremely hesitant to be part of the VPR world", which is probably why Rob and Scheana's breakup wasn't filmed and they split after Season 6 concluded.

As Scheana explains, "He stuck it out as long as he could in this world and then once we wrapped filming, I think it was just kind of like that weight was lifted and he kind of needed his space from the whole reality world altogether."

As for whether or not they'll ever get back together, Scheana isn't ruling out the possibility. "I’m not against it, I just am not planning on anything. If the stars align and it works out and we’re meant to be together, then, amazing."

If it were to happen, Scheana makes it clear that she wouldn't be leaving Pump Rules to make it work. "No, and even if I wanted to, he would never allow that," she says. "Vanderpump Rules has and always will be, as long as the show is on, my priority. That’s my life. My life is my job and my job is my life. I’ve said that since Season 1. Anyone who comes into my life has to accept that or not be a part of it."

Even though Scheana and Rob's friendship has understandably suffered a little bit as a result of their split, it's clear they still love and support one another. A reality show or a breakup doesn't seem like enough to tear them apart, even if they aren't seeing each other as much as they once did.