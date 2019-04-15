It's been four months since Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton took home the coveted Glitterball trophy, but it seems that the relationship rumours that are often attached to Strictly have followed them into 2019. The presenter's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott recently alleged to The Sun that the dancing partners may be an item, so are Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton dating?

I have reached out to both their reps for comment, and have yet to receive a reply. According to The Sun, Dooley and her ex-boyfriend broke up last Boxing Day after being together for five years. It wasn't until they recently cleared out their flat that Tucknott allegedly discovered that Dooley and Clifton were supposedly in a relationship. As he told The Sun, Tucknott confronted Dooley after he reportedly found a message from Clifton that read "I love you" on her phone as she went to the toilet. "I grabbed the phone and confronted her," he told the newspaper. "She said she'd tell me everything I needed to know." According to Tucknott, the presenter later sent him a message that allegedly explained she fell for her dance partner after she and Tucknott had broken up in December.

Tucknott then revealed that he supposedly confronted Clifton via FaceTime, and went on to justify how he had "no respect for Kevin whatsoever" and later explained that he "got closure from Stacey within a second" but the "blame is mainly with Kevin." Tucknott's version of events is only one side of the story, and while Clifton has yet to address the allegations, Dooley did provide a short statement via Twitter on Monday morning (Apr. 15): "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story," she wrote. "I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here."

Regardless of what happened, it's no one's business but hers. And judging by Dooley's Insta, her love life isn't the most pressing matter in her life right now. While she's a familiar face on the nation's telly screens at the moment with her BBC series Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star, she's currently in the U.S. working on another project. While she has revealed little to nothing as to what she's covering, the presenter recently uploaded updated her Insta story with a video where she's wearing a bulletproof vest embroidered with the American flag.

BBC/Wall to Wall

She also posted a cryptic vid of a coffee shop accompanied by a light snow shower. C'mon you social media sleuths, someone's gotta know where this is.

While it's unknown where Dooley is in America, it seems to involve something pretty dangerous. It's not the presenter's first time filming in the U.S. either, as the series Stacey Dooley in the USA aired between 2012 and 2014, and covered topics from "gay conversion therapy to South Americans risking their lives to cross illegally into the USA," as the Express reports. If this upcoming project is anything like that series, then it should make for gripping TV.