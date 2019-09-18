Tayshia and John Paul Jones had a whirlwind Bachelor in Paradise romance that almost no one knew they needed to watch unfold. They ultimately broke up at the end of the season, but the finale special revealed that Tayshia and JPJ might be dating after BiP, although that some things have changed since then.

After the expected follow-ups with the engaged couples, Hannah G. and Dylan, Katie and Chris, and Demi and Kristian, Chris Harrison brought Tayshia onstage. Viewers assumed she was there to discuss how single life had been since she left Mexico. Instead, she told the story of how she made a "bold" move by flying to Maryland to try and win JPJ back.

Chris played a clip of Tayshia knocking on a very surprised and taken aback JPJ's door. He was gracious as always, telling her that he had tried to "avoid her at all costs" after Mexico and didn't even follow her on Instagram. That's how broken up he was. "You had every right to feel the way that you felt and I could tell that you were having a rough time...but I never would have said the L-word if I didn't mean it, Tayshia," America's new sweetheart added.

Tayshia then went all in. "I thought about you every day since you left. And you check off a lot of boxes that I want...I want to explore things with you," she said. Then they decided to make it official as boyfriend and girlfriend. JPJ joined her onstage and got down on one knee — to recite a poem about how much he loves her. So, they seemed like they are really trying to make this work.

But there's a bit of a plot twist to this love story. The reunion portion of the finale was not a live TV event — it was pre-recorded on August 27, two weeks after the Bachelor Happy Hour Podcast in which Tayshia confessed her singleness was posted. If she was telling the truth then, she may have visited JPJ in the short gap between the two events.

To make things even more confusing, on August 15, Betches reported that Tayshia posted a picture of herself fishing from a boat that, to fans, looked exactly like the one JPJ has shared pictures of on Instagram. Comments poured in and Tayshia denied them, stating that she "live[s] in Newport Beach, remember!?" But conspirators couldn't be swayed. The whole thing became even more fishy — pun intended — when she ultimately deleted the photo from her grid.

On September 11, which would've been post-reunion filming, Tayshia shared a vague message on Instagram — a letter of encouragement to herself. "Dear Me," she wrote. "You’ve been through a lot. I know it’s hard but I’m so proud of who you are. You are strong, brave, smart, and you were given the gift of a beautiful heart. So keep going strong and try not to stray. Not everyone will understand your journey. That’s fine. It’s not theirs to make sense of, it’s yours."

Does that mean these two are together or what? It looks like fans will have to wait for JPJ to follow her on Instagram (at the very least).