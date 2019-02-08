Spoilers ahead for Season 15, Episode 12 of Grey's Anatomy. She may be pregnant with his baby, but Teddy and Owen are strictly platonic at this point. Owen chose to stay with Amelia, although he is going to help co-parent his child. But now Teddy is free to date Tom Koracick on Grey's Anatomy, and they're honestly a perfect pair.

Koracick doesn't seem bothered at all that Teddy is pregnant with another man's baby — nor should he! It's 2019, folks. Women can do what they want. But he's not only unbothered, he's also very attentive to Teddy's pregnancy needs. He recently brought her french fries when she was giving herself a foot rub in the break room and even fed them to her because her hands were busy. Then, in the Feb. 7 episode, he brought Teddy to an amazing pedicure place to get a foot massage. (See? He's very in tune with her needs, and her needs are mostly foot related right now.) Then Koracick even got a pedicure with her, because why not? Men need nice, clean nails too.

But they're not just buddies who do a lot of feet-related activities together. There's real chemistry between the two. Teddy keeps Koracick grounded because she's able to poke fun at him and his giant ego. At the same time, Koracick helps Teddy get out of her own head and have some fun. You know who's pretty bad at fun? Owen. So Teddy deserves Koracick's fun, flirty attention.

