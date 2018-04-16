If you're still mourning the breakup between Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, there may be hope for this couple yet. Reportedly, these two were spotted getting cozy over the weekend at Coachella, but are Hadid and The Weeknd back together for real? As some witnesses told People, a reunion could actually be happening.

According to the magazine, Hadid and The Weeknd exhibited a little PDA when they attended Poppy nightclub's pop-up in honor of the festival together. The source said they were "sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long," adding that "they definitely looked like they were fully back together.”

Being that neither half of this potential rekindled couple has actually confirmed or denied these rumors, it's hard to know what to believe right now. (Bustle reached out to a rep for The Weeknd and an agent for Hadid for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.) But this isn't the only evidence that hanging out at Coachella might have helped them decide to get back together. In a video that surfaced on Twitter, it's clear that Hadid was present for The Weeknd's performance, so even before the Poppy party, it seems like they were hanging out. Or, you know, Hadid is just a fan of The Weeknd's music despite their romantic past, which would be totally understandable.

Another insider told E! News that they observed similar behavior from these two, adding that although they were seen kissing at the party, this is reportedly not a new thing for them. Apparently, they've been talking about getting back together for a while now, and although their relationship status isn't quite official just yet, they have been "secretly seeing each other."

The source told the site:

"They are just getting back to a good place. She loves hanging out with Abel and they always have fun together and is very hopeful of their future relationship ... They spent the whole night together and left together. Bella looked really happy. They were definitely super affectionate, cuddling each other while hanging out with their friends."

Hmm... sounds like something could definitely be in the works, but again, without any insight from the two people who are actually part of this couple, it's hard to say what's going on for sure. And since the rumors that Hadid and The Weeknd were talking again have been going on since last November, it seems like this might have been a long time coming for them both. Maybe Coachella is their way of finally taking their conversation public? If it is, hopefully one of them (or both) will clear everything up for those of us who are dying to know soon.

It's been awhile since Hadid and The Weeknd were together. They broke up in 2016 after dating for 18 months Their busy schedules, between her modeling career and his music, were reportedly making it too hard to keep a serious relationship going. After their split, The Weeknd dated Selena Gomez for 10 months until things ended last October.

But after more than a year apart, it sounds like there's a chance Hadid and the "Pray For Me" singer have found their way back to each other after all. Maybe now that they've had some time to do their own thing, see other people, and grow a bit, they've finally realized they're truly meant to be? Stranger things have happened.

Time will tell whether Hadid and The Weeknd are getting back together. And if not, it's perfectly cool if they just want to enjoy each other's company at a music festival, too. Maybe the second weekend of Coachella will be the one that reveals what's going on between them for real? We can only hope.