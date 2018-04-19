Season 5 of Southern Charm began with Thomas Ravenel's new girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, arguing with Kathryn Dennis in an explosive scene. Thomas and Kathryn will be linked for life because of the kids they share, but did Kathryn's tension with Ashley impact Thomas and Ashley's relationship? Is Thomas still dating Ashley even though she has such a tempestuous relationship with Kathryn?

That initial scene that viewers saw wasn't the first one they filmed for the season, either. After that clip, the show rewound the clock to months earlier, meaning that the footage was way more recent than the rest of the events from the Southern Charm Season 5 premiere episode.

In that first scene alone, Ashley had the nerve to tell Kathryn, "You're a baby mama" and "You're nothing but an egg donor." Kathryn dropped a few "f" bombs and told Ashley that she is "an entitled gold digger." Kathryn declared, "This is my f*cking town, bitch. F*ck you. I'm not going anywhere." Kathryn even said, "We'll never be cool. She'll be gone in a week."

Clearly, that's not the case, though. Hopefully, things have simmered down between Kathryn and Ashley because things between Thomas and Ashley are heating up and they seem to be a pretty serious couple.

There's no word on whether Kathryn and Ashley have been able to resolve their differences, but Kathryn and Thomas seem to be on good terms these days. Kathryn is even somewhat supporting Thomas and Ashley's relationship. During the April 11 episode of the Make Speidi Famous podcast, Kathryn revealed, "Actually, surprisingly, he and I have formed a pretty good friendship at this point. He calls me for advice."

And yes, that advice does include relationship advice. "He opens up to me and he will vent about it," Kathryn shared. "I'm happy to be the one he vents to because he knows I have his best interests, you know what I mean ... He vents to me about his new girlfriend, and it makes me feel like he respects my opinion and trusts me, which is a nice place to be at with him. We get along now. We talk more frequently."

If Kathryn is actually helping foster this relationship, then it's clear that Thomas and Ashley are not only still together, but they are in a pretty serious relationship. Kathryn and Ashley had tension right from the jump, but if she's willing to look past that and give Thomas guidance for making the relationship work, that says a lot about the seriousness of the relationship.

Again, that doesn't necessarily mean that Kathryn and Ashley are friends with each other, but at least it seems like things are a little bit better than before. Fans probably need to watch all of Season 5 (and the reunion episodes) to get a full briefing on that situation, but the one thing that is clear is their relationship status: Thomas and Ashley are still together.

Based on their social media posts, Thomas and Ashley's relationship is still going strong. They are defending (and showing off) their relationship on social media almost daily.

Thomas admitted that he was not cool with the way his girlfriend handled herself during that instantly infamous argument with the mother of his children. On April 10, a fan tweeted Thomas, "Dude I like you I really do ur one of my fav reality peeps just some friendly advice, don't let another woman criticize the mother of ur babies find that lady that deserves you :)."

Thomas replied and revealed that he thinks he is partially to blame for that fiery confrontation because he did not define "certain off limit boundaries" to Ashley.

Aside from taking on some of the blame, Thomas also said that he Ashley discussed the heated exchange she had with Kathryn:

Thomas isn't the only one who defends the relationship on Twitter. On April 17, Ashley tweeted a photo of herself and Thomas with the words "Me and you are like puzzle pieces. Two completely different shapes, but we fit together perfectly."

On April 16, Ashley tweeted that she and Thomas "go EVERYWHERE together" and that includes hitting the gym as a couple.

Aside from addressing their haters head on, they are doing a lot of fun things together as a couple and documenting them with cute photos, of course. On April 15, Thomas posted a photo of Ashley with her friends and referred to her as his "girlfriend" in the caption:

On April 9, Thomas shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Ashley doing an on-camera interview for Southern Charm, referring to her as "my girl" in the caption. Ashley shared a post from that same day with a solo photo of her and a second photo with her and Thomas kissing.

On April 4, Ashley posted a picture from a photoshoot of the two of them with the caption "In a sea of people, my eyes will always search for you @thomasravenel." On March 14, Ashley shared another professional photo and captioned it with "Choose Joy."

For many years Southern Charm has been the Thomas and Kathryn show, but Thomas is all in on his relationship with Ashley, on and off screen.